Chiefs’ Reid mum on contract extension

Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker agreed to a six-year, $85 million deal that includes $37.5 million guaranteed, his agent Jonathan Feinsod confirmed. A first-round draft pick out of Ohio State in 2016, Decker became the first rookie offensive tackle to start all 16 games for Detroit since 2001. He sat out the start of the 2017 season following shoulder surgery and played only eight games that year, but missed only one game over the past two seasons … Running back Leonard Fournette is now a free agent after going unclaimed after the Jaguars waived him on Monday. Fournette’s representatives filed a grievance against the team in an effort to recoup the $4.17 million in base salary he was initially guaranteed for this season.

Reports began to surface late on Monday that Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach had agreed to six-year contract extensions through the 2025 season. But Reid downplayed the rumors on Tuesday, alluding to the fact that nothing had been signed, even if an agreement had been reached. “There’s nothing done with the contract right this minute,” Reid said, ’‘but I mean, if it happens that way, I’d love it. I love Kansas City and the people. Our fans are phenomenal. Ownership is phenomenal. Clark (Hunt) does it the right way.” Following a 14-year run as the Eagles head coach, Reid has led Kansas City since 2013, guiding the Chiefs to four consecutive AFC West titles and back-to-back conference championship games. And he finally won his long-sought championship this past February, leading the Chiefs to a second-half comeback against the San Francisco 49ers to deliver Kansas City its first title in 50 years.

Raiders WR Williams out for season

The Las Vegas Raiders placed receiver Tyrell Williams on season-ending injured reserve with a torn labrum in his shoulder. Williams was injured last month in practice and initially was going to try to play through the injury. He decided instead to have surgery. Williams missed two games after hurting hurt his foot last season, finishing with with 42 catches for 651 yards and six TDs. Williams has an $11 million guaranteed salary this season … Browns starting linebacker Mack Wilson does not need surgery for his hyperextended left knee and is expected to play this season. Wilson hurt his knee while breaking up a pass on Aug. 18. He was carted off the field and there was fear the second-year pro might be done for the season … The Rams will be without probable starting linebacker Travin Howard this season. The 2018 seventh-round draft pick tore the meniscus in his left knee at practice last week and will require surgery.

Advertisement

TOUR DE FRANCE

Roglic masters first mountain stage

Slovenian cyclist Primoz Roglic, a former ski jumper, used the race’s first summit finish in the ski resort of Orcieres-Merlette to move up to third in the overall standings. Roglic won a sprint to capture the fourth leg, a 100-mile ride from Sisteron, for his third career stage win at the three-week race. Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe managed to keep the overall leader’s yellow jersey after crossing the line in fifth place. Roglic completed the stage in 4 hours, 7 minutes, 47 seconds, moving up to third overall thanks to the bonus time awarded to the stage winner. With a strategy used in previous years by defending champion Egan Bernal’s Ineos squad, Roglic’s teammates Wout van Aert and Sepp Kuss set a very fast tempo on the final four-mile climb. Alaphilippe retained a four-second lead over Adam Yates of Britain, with Roglic three seconds further back.

Advertisement

COLLEGES

Advertisement

BC football opener set, no men’s soccer

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced kickoff times for the first two weeks of the 2020 football season, setting Boston College’s season-opening kickoff time at Duke on Saturday, Sept. 19 for noon. It will be the Eagles’ first game under new head coach Jeff Hafley. BC has a 4-3 edge in the overall series between the two teams. BC announced that 106 football players were tested for COVID-19 earlier this week with zero positive results. BC also said its men’s soccer team will not play this fall. The decision was made by players and staff after many members of the team were unable to return to campus amid the COVID-19 pandemic … Florida State coach Mike Norvell named James Blackman his starting quarterback to open the season when the Seminoles open the season Sept. 12 at home against Georgia Tech. Blackman got the nod over Louisville transfer Jordan Travis and freshman Tate Rodemaker. Blackman threw for 2,230 yards, with 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last year … The Big East is moving its women’s basketball tournament to the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., home of the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun, for the next three seasons. The move follows the return of the University of Connecticut to the Big East from the American Athletic Conference. The tournament has been held in Chicago the past three seasons.

Advertisement

MISCELLANY

Barcelona hopes to convince Messi to stay

Spanish soccer club Barcelona is banking that a face-to-face meeting with Lionel Messi will convince the superstar player to remain with the club. Talks with Messi’s father, who is also his agent, are expected this week, but the club also hopes to sit down with the player himself. Messi has been offered a two-year extension, a club official with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press, adding that both sides agreed on most of the terms a few months ago. Barcelona and Messi have yet to talk directly since the Argentine said last week that he wanted out, 11 days after the season ended in a loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals. Barcelona starts its new Spanish League season against Villarreal at the end of the month … NASCAR driver William Byron, fresh off his first career Cup Series victory, has a contract extension through 2022 at Hendrick Motorsports. Byron, who secured a berth in NASCAR’s playoffs with a win over the weekend at Daytona, is in his third full season driving the No. 24 Chevrolet for Hendrick.







