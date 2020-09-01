Cohasset’s Ben Rice caught on with Bravehearts and was the Futures League MVP

But when the coronavirus pandemic forced the NECBL to cancel its season, the Noble & Greenough grad from Cohasset was unsure when he’d play competitive baseball next after his sophomore season at Dartmouth had also been halted.

Ben Rice was slated to play for the Vermont Mountaineers this summer in the New England Collegiate Baseball League.

Luckily for Rice, out-of-state players began opting out of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League — which played a 39-game season from Jul. 2 to Aug. 19 — and a spot emerged with the Worcester Bravehearts, his club from the 2019 season. The 6-foot-2 lefthanded-hitting catcher joined the Bravehearts for a second tour and took advantage of the opportunity.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Rice paced the Futures League in home runs (11), slugging percentage (.683), and OPS (1.150), while finishing third in batting average (.350) and RBIs (27). At the conclusion of the season, he was named league MVP in a vote by the six league managers.

“It was really fun and such a competitive league to be a part of and I’m really thankful to be given that award,” said Rice, who was a hockey and baseball standout at Nobles in Dedham.

“I credit it a lot to the Worcester Bravehearts and the culture they create. It’s a pretty relaxed atmosphere and they just let us play. Coming back to a familiar situation, I think that helped a lot. I controlled what I could control, got good pitches to hit, and drove them.”

Rice’s prolific season at the plate helped the Bravehearts (23-15) capture the regular season title and advance to the FCBL Championship for the seventh straight year. Worcester, which called Doyle Field in Leominster home this summer with the shutdown of Hanover Park at Holy Cross, lost to the Nashua Silver Knights, 5-3, in the deciding game of the best-of-three series late last month.

In a league stockpiled with more Division 1 players than usual due to the cancellation of the NECBL and the Cape Cod Baseball League seasons, Rice earned the attention of scouts with his performance. He beat out Boston College teammates Sal Frelick (Lexington) and Cody Morissette of the North Shore Navigators, both projected early round picks in the 2021 MLB Draft, among others for the league’s MVP award.

“I knew coming into the summer there would be studs in the league, like Frelick and Morissette, they’re really great players,” said Rice. “It just means a lot to get any kind of honor in any league.”

When Rice’s sophomore season at Dartmouth came to a sudden stop after only seven games, he returned home to Cohasset and stayed in shape by taking daily batting practice with his father, Dan, a former pitcher at Brown. Rice continued the hitting sessions throughout the summer and it helped him stay locked in at the plate during the season.

This fall, with Dartmouth shifting to remote learning and Rice needing to cut back on classes in order to preserve his fifth-year of eligibility in the Ivy League, he will take the semester off and train in Cohasset.

A psychology major, Rice plans to return to Dartmouth for the winter semester and play baseball for the Big Green in the spring. As for next summer, Rice already has a spot secured on the Cotuit Kettleers in the Cape Cod League.

“That’s all I want to do is just keep playing ball,” said Rice. “Hopefully we have the season, it’s kind of crazy to think it’s still up in the air, especially after playing a full summer season. I’m really hoping things get better, but at the end of the day, I know things are out of my control so I’m just going with the flow right now and seeing what’s going to happen.”

As a freshman at Dartmouth in 2019, Ben Rice made 12 starts behind the plate and registered six multi-hit games. Mike Janes/Mike Janes/Four Seam Images







