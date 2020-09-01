Game 36: Braves at Red Sox lineups and notes

After dropping a 6-3 decision to Atlanta last night , the Red Sox are back at it with the Braves tonight at Fenway Park. Ryan Weber will get the nod for the Sox.

Pitching: RHP Ian Anderson (1-0, 1.50 ERA)

RED SOX (12-23): TBA

Pitching: RHP Ryan Weber (0-2, 6.00 ERA)

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Braves vs. Weber: Has not faced any Atlanta batters

Red Sox vs. Anderson: Has not faced any Boston batters

Stat of the day: Red Sox relievers have thrown 168⅔ innings this season, the most in the league.

Notes: Weber began the season in the rotation, but was moved to the bullpen after failing to go more than 3⅔ innings in any of his three starts. ... His most recent relief appearance came on Aug. 26, when he gave up three runs in 2⅔ innings. ... Xander Bogaerts is hitting .360 (18-for-50) with three doubles, four homers and 12 RBIs over the last 13 games. ... Since Aug. 4, right fielder Alex Verdugo is batting .326 (31-for-95). ... Anderson is the top pitching prospect in the Atlanta organization. In his first major league start against the Yankees on Aug. 26, he went 5⅓ innings before allowing his first hit and gave up only one run in six innings.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney