Game 36: Braves at Red Sox lineups and notes

After dropping a 6-3 decision to Atlanta last night, the Red Sox are back at it with the Braves tonight at Fenway Park. Ryan Weber will get the nod for the Sox.
Lineups
BRAVES (20-14): TBA
Pitching: RHP Ian Anderson (1-0, 1.50 ERA)
RED SOX (12-23): TBA
Pitching: RHP Ryan Weber (0-2, 6.00 ERA)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Braves vs. Weber: Has not faced any Atlanta batters
Red Sox vs. Anderson: Has not faced any Boston batters
Stat of the day: Red Sox relievers have thrown 168⅔ innings this season, the most in the league.
Notes: Weber began the season in the rotation, but was moved to the bullpen after failing to go more than 3⅔ innings in any of his three starts. ... His most recent relief appearance came on Aug. 26, when he gave up three runs in 2⅔ innings. ... Xander Bogaerts is hitting .360 (18-for-50) with three doubles, four homers and 12 RBIs over the last 13 games. ... Since Aug. 4, right fielder Alex Verdugo is batting .326 (31-for-95). ... Anderson is the top pitching prospect in the Atlanta organization. In his first major league start against the Yankees on Aug. 26, he went 5⅓ innings before allowing his first hit and gave up only one run in six innings.
