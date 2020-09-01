Josh Gordon’s Super Bowl ring with Patriots sold at auction, report says

Josh Gordon’s Super Bowl LIII ring sold at auction for $138,000, according to Sports Collectors Daily.

The 29-year-old receiver, who was part of the 2018 Patriots for 11 games, didn’t play in the Super Bowl against the Rams, but still received a ring.

Ultimately, he caught 40 passes for 720 yards with three touchdowns that season before stepping away in December to focus on his mental health. He would later be suspended by the league.