Marcell Ozuna (3 HRs), Braves overpower Red Sox

Facing the overmatched Hart again in the eighth inning, Ozuna drove a first-pitch fastball to center field for a three-run homer. The ball bounced off the camera platform below the video board for one of the longest home runs in Fenway history.

Ozuna had a two-run blast in the first inning off Ryan Weber and a solo shot facing rookie Kyle Hart in the seventh. Both were over everything in left field.

Marcell Ozuna belted three home runs on Tuesday night, each one longer than the last, driving in six runs as the Atlanta Braves thumped the Red Sox, 10-3.

MLB’s tracking software did not record the distance.

Ozuna is the 15th visiting player with a three-homer game at Fenway Park, the first since Mark Teixeira of the Yankees in 2010.

Weber allowed only the two runs over four innings in his first start since Aug. 7. Josh Taylor pitched a scoreless fifth inning before the Braves went to work on the rest of the Sox bullpen.

Robert Stock allowed two runs on three hits and a walk in the sixth. Ozuna’s blast capped a five-run eighth inning.

Hart, pitching for the first time in seven days, allowed six runs on seven hits over two innings. The 27-year-old lefthander has appeared in four games and given up 19 earned runs on 24 hits over 11 innings.

Alex Verdugo had two hits and drove in a run for the 12-24 Red Sox.

The Braves (21-14) have won three straight and 7 of 10 and have a three-game lead in the National League East. Rookie righthander Ian Anderson (2-0) allowed two runs over six innings.

The teams will play again Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

