New-look Padres continue surge toward postseason

Even as San Diego capped a series of roster additions ahead of Monday’s trade deadline, it was mostly holdovers providing the pitching and pop in the Padres’ latest victory.

Wil Myers homered and Garrett Richards led a committee of pitchers that scattered seven hits as the San Diego Padres beat the host Colorado Rockies, 6-0, on Monday night.

Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a two-run triple, Eric Hosmer had an RBI double, and Jurickson Profar delivered an RBI single among his three hits, helping the Padres take three of four in the series. It was San Diego’s fifth shutout in Denver and first since April 12, 2017.

“It’s huge,” Tatis said. “We can separate a little bit from them. They’re really close and it’s a short season so every game matters. We’ve just got to keep pushing. The job’s not done yet.”

Daniel Murphy’s seventh-inning double represented the only extra-base hit for the Rockies, who lost a fourth consecutive home series. It was the second time this season they were shut out and the first time at home.

The Padres did offer a glimpse of their remade roster, starting newly acquired catcher Austin Nola and first baseman Mitch Moreland, who batted fifth and went 0 for 4. Back-end reliever Trevor Rosenthal came on to pitch the ninth.

All three were acquired as part of six trades since Saturday involving 27 players, 10 of whom (along with a player to be named) wound up with the Padres. San Diego is making a push over the final four weeks of the pandemic-shortened season to end a playoff drought stretching back to 2006 — and the front office made another big splash Monday.

The aggressive Padres landed pitcher Mike Clevinger in a multiplayer swap with Cleveland, bolstering their rotation in a rare deadline deal between contenders. The cost was a package of young players that included outfielder Josh Naylor, righthander Cal Quantrill, and catcher Austin Hedges.

“We welcome everybody with open arms,” Tatis said. “We’re all here to help the team. That’s the cause — just enjoy the game and play together as one.”

Richards, who could not get out of the first inning in his last start Thursday against Seattle, returned to pitch on fewer than four days’ rest for just the third time in his career. He went the first 3⅔ innings before giving way to Adrian Morejon (1-0), who allowed four hits in three innings for his first major league win.

Pierce Johnson, Drew Pomeranz, and Rosenthal finished up.

“From Garrett all the way to Rosenthal, you come in here with the lineup they have, and to be able to put up a shutout, those guys were outstanding,” Padres manager Jayce Tingler said. “Equally impressive and I have to mention is the way Nola controlled the game, called the game and received tonight for the first time with those guys. He’s super sharp, understands the game. I’m just blown away with the baseball IQ.”

Colorado starter German Marquez (2-5) lost a career-high fourth consecutive decision. He went six innings and allowed five runs on eight hits, including Myers’s ninth home run leading off the fourth.

“I think fastball command was a big part of his downfall tonight,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “His stuff is fine, he’s just not hitting spots. I’m not worried about the arm, I’m just worried about location, and he’s not making enough good pitches in the most critical times.”

Nola and Profar each singled ahead of the third-inning triple by Tatis. Manny Machado followed with a sacrifice fly.

The last three innings were played in a steady drizzle.

Entire A’s-Mariners series postponed

The third and final game Thursday of Oakland’s series at Seattle has been postponed to allow for additional testing and contact tracing after a member of the Athletics’ organization tested positive for the coronavirus.

The first two games in the series scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday had previously been put off.

Major League Baseball said the games will be made up with a doubleheader in Seattle on Sept. 14 and another in Oakland on Sept. 26.