Revolution will welcome back Bruce Arena as they host NYC Wednesday

Since then, the Revolution (2-1-5) have picked up at least a point in each of their three games, with draws against Philadelphia and the New York Red Bulls, and a 2-1 win over D.C. United Aug. 25.

Coach Bruce Arena will be back on the sidelines Wednesday night when the Revolution host New York City FC at Gillette Stadium. Arena served a three-game suspension for abusive language he used during a 2-1 loss to the Philadelphia Union July 25 in the knockout round of the MLS is Back Tournament.

A win Wednesday can leapfrog New England over the Red Bulls for fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

Now that Arena is back, he’ll need to carefully manage his players, who are in a stretch of four games in 14 days.

“It’s not easy,” Arena said. “We never know what they’re going to look like as we prepare for the next game. It’s very challenging. It’s very difficult to evaluate. We’re trying to do our best with it.”

Forward Gustavo Bou, who scored the equalizer in the 41st minute of last Saturday’s 1-1 draw with the Red Bulls, has two goals in the three games since the Cup loss and leads MLS in shots (30), but the Revolution have had trouble converting scoring chances. It’s something midfielder Kelyn Rowe has acknowledged, but says it’s something that will come in time.

“I’ve been on many teams over many seasons where we’ve had trouble finishing and we’ve created a lot of chances,” said Rowe. “We have guys on this team that can finish, but they just need to see it go in the back of the net.

“Look, Gustavo getting a goal, that’s two [games] in a row, is huge for us to get some goals. I think Teal [Bunbury] is going to find some chances; he was very unselfish with his chance the other night, which was amazing.

“But he’ll find the back of the net, and once Adam [Buksa] finds the back of the net and [Cristian] Penilla finds the back of the net, the goals will come in unison there.





“We’re going to continue to finalize the final pass, making sure it’s a good one and making quality runs into the box as we need to and just taking our chances as they come. We need to just be a little more calm and composed and hopefully these goals come and we can open the floodgates.”

Two recent acquisitions ― forward Kekuta Manneh and midfielder Tommy McNamara — will be appearing in their second game with the Revolution after coming over in trades with Cincinnati and Houston Aug. 17.



















