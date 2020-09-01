Sidney Crosby has arthroscopic wrist surgery

The 33-year-old Crosby had two goals and one assist during Pittsburgh’s brief postseason appearance as the Penguins fell to Montreal in four games in the qualifying round. The three-time Stanley Cup winner missed a portion of the three-week training camp in the run-up to the start of the 24-team tournament with an undisclosed issue.

The team announced the procedure on Tuesday. It did not specify which wrist was injured. General manager Jim Rutherford says the expected recovery time is about a month.

Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby underwent arthroscopic wrist surgery on Monday but should be ready to go well before the start of training camp.

Advertisement

King sign Wagner, Grundstrom

The Los Angeles Kings have signed forward Austin Wagner to a three-year, $3.4 million contract extension.

The Kings also signed forward Carl Grundstrom to a two-year, $1.45 million extension.

The 23-year-old Wagner has spent most of the past two seasons with the Kings, who drafted the physical wing in the fourth round in 2015. He had 12 goals and nine assists as a rookie in the 2018-19 season, and he added six goals and five assists this season while also leading Los Angeles with 145 hits.

Wagner and Grundstrom were due to be restricted free agents in the offseason.

Grundstrom had four assists in 13 games last season for the Kings, but the Swede spent most of the season with their AHL affiliate in Ontario. Grundstrom has five goals and five assists in 28 games for Los Angeles since the club acquired him from Toronto in January 2019.

Sabres hire Ellis

Former Buffalo Sabres forward Matt Ellis was hired to become the team’s director of player development under new general manager Kevyn Adams.

Though it’s a first-time NHL job for the former nine-year player, Ellis spent the past four years working at Sabres-affiliated Academy of Hockey as a development coach before eventually becoming the director last year. Adams was previously involved with the academy, and took over as GM in June after Jason Botterill and a majority of his staff and scouts were fired as part of a cost-cutting purge.

Advertisement

Ellis, who retired following the 2014-15 season with Buffalo, also played for Detroit and Los Angeles, and appeared in 356 NHL games.







