Thunder-Rockets prepare for Game 7 Wednesday night

The former Houston guard simply has willed fifth-seeded Oklahoma City into a deciding game of its Western Conference first-round series against the fourth-seeded Rockets, with Game 7 — the last game of the opening round of this postseason — set to be played Wednesday night.

The last time the Houston Rockets played a Game 7, they didn’t have Chris Paul and they wound up losing.

“Ain’t nothing like it,” Paul said.

The winner moves on to Game 1 of a West semifinal series against the top-seeded Lakers on Friday night. The loser leaves the NBA’s restart bubble at Disney World and goes home, certain to be lamenting a chance that got away.

Houston might already be dealing with some regret. The Rockets had a 6-point lead with the ball with 4:01 left in Monday’s Game 6, a perfect chance to close out the game and the series. They got outscored, 12-2, the rest of the way, missing six of their last seven shots and turning the ball over three times in that span.

“We played about as bad as we can play,” Houston coach Mike D’Antoni said. “And we were right there ... We’re going to respond.”

The Rockets’ most recent appearance in a Game 7 was the Western Conference finals in 2018, the year they wasted a 3-2 series lead against Golden State — falling after Paul was lost for the last two games of that series with a hamstring injury.

Paul was traded by Houston to the Thunder in July 2019 for Russell Westbrook; draft picks were also involved. It was viewed as a rebuilding move for Oklahoma City, but with Paul leading the way, the Thunder have a chance to reach the second round for the first time since 2016.

“We’re not ready to go yet,” said Paul, who will be appearing in his seventh Game 7 — he’s 3-3 in his first six such appearances. “Our team, we have had a memorable season, a lot of ups and downs and all that. We’re just going to continue to fight. We wouldn’t have it any other way.”

In Monday night’s other playoff game, Jimmy Butler had a playoff career-high 40 points for the Miami Heat in their 115-104 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, the reigning NBA MVP and newly crowned Defensive Player of the Year, bristled after the game when asked why he didn’t guard Butler down the stretch. But that was one of many issues for Antetokounmpo to think about after Game 1; he was 4 for 12 from the foul line and managed a low-for-him 18 points in 37 minutes.

It was the second time since March 2 that Antetokounmpo played more than 30 minutes and scored fewer than 20 points. Both were against Miami.

“You’ve got to understand, you’re playing basketball,” Antetokounmpo said. “Things don’t always go your way.”