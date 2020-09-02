Doc Talk: On the medal stand, teens battling addiction, Werner Herzog speaks

At the 1968 Mexico City Olympics, Black sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos won a gold and silver medal, respectively, for the 200 meters — Smith setting a record time for the race. As they stood on the dais to receive their awards, each raised a black-gloved fist during the national anthem to protest racial injustice. Like Ali, they were demonized. Unlike Ali, the legitimacy of their actions has yet to be fully acknowledged.

Today the gesture of protesting racism by kneeling during the national anthem, initiated by Colin Kaepernick in 2016, has been embraced throughout professional sports. But for those who lived through the 1960s the phenomenon of athletes protesting injustice is nothing new. In 1966, at the height of the Vietnam War, Muhammad Ali refused to be inducted into the military. He was found guilty of draft evasion, stripped of his boxing titles, and demonized in the media. In 1971 the Supreme Court overturned the conviction. Now he is idolized, perhaps the most beloved athlete of all time.

Advertisement

Tom Ratcliffe and Becky Paige’s conventional but revelatory “The Stand: How One Gesture Shook the World” hopes to change that. Featuring interviews with Smith and Carlos and many others involved in the event, it shows how the raised-fists gesture was a result of the Olympic Project for Human Rights, a movement organized by activist firebrand Harry Edwards. Its goals (which the film does not specify) included banning apartheid South Africa and racist Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe) from the Games, restoring Ali’s world heavyweight boxing title, and dismissing Avery Brundage as president of the International Olympic Committee. Brundage had forbidden any politicizing of the Games, even though he had infamously allowed the US team to participate in the pro-Nazi 1936 Olympics hosted by Hitler in Berlin

At first the athletes involved considered a boycott. When that plan was rejected Smith and Carlos came up with the idea for the gesture that would earn them condemnation from many Americans.

Advertisement

Smith rebounded from the initial backlash and went on to play professional football for the Cincinnati Bengals. He got a master’s in social change from Goddard College and pursued a career in coaching and teaching. Carlos faced ostracism, a series of menial jobs, and a broken marriage. The film also pays tribute to Australian Peter Norman, who won the bronze medal in the sprint. Unaware of the planned gesture until the race itself, he asked to be included in the protest by wearing an Olympic Project for Human Rights button. At home he was greeted as a pariah and, though qualifying, was not chosen to represent Australia in the 1972 Olympics.

“The Stand: How One Gesture Shook the World” can be streamed on digital and on-demand platforms.

Go to geni.us/Watch_TheStand.

A scene from "16 and Recovering." MTV

Beyond teenage wasteland

No teenagers should feel that they have no future, but that situation is all too common in this time of opioid addiction. This desperate situation is brought to life in Steve Liss’s disturbing but hopeful four-part documentary series, “16 and Recovering.” Liss gained intimate access to the North Shore Recovery High School, in Beverly, sharing the lives of students, their families, and the staff of a facility dedicated to rehabilitating and educating young victims of addiction who would otherwise be abandoned by the school system. The students’ stories are sad, touching, and inspiring, as they try and fail and try again to overcome this insidious plague.

Advertisement

The heart of the program is principal and founder Michelle Lipinski, who was a victim of sexual assault when young and whose father was an addict. Several teachers and counselors have also suffered from addiction and other teenage trauma. They bring empathy to their students, who respond by opening up in scenes of raw emotion.

The students include Sam, who relates how he started with alcohol at 8 or 9, moved on to pot at 10, “benzos” (benzodiazepines, a type of tranquilizer that includes Xanax and Valium) at 14, and now, at 17, is hooked on crack and opioids. In one scene he plays happily with his nephew. In the next the filmmaker asks him if he can beat his addictions. “No,” he says without hesitation.

Alba, 16, seems the model of a well-adjusted teenager — smiling, cheerful, enthusiastic, always laughing. But her laughter, she admits, is a defense mechanism, and her good nature left her open to bullying as she grew up. Depressed, she first got high at 12 and has been struggling with addiction, depression, and suicidal impulses since.

These and other students experience triumphs and failures but never lose hope. With few resources like Lipinski’s Recovery High School available, they are the lucky ones.

Episodes of “16 and Recovering” are available on mtv.com and on demand.

Go to 16andrecovering.MTV.com. To take action and find resources on substance use disorders and emotional health, visit 16andrecovering.com.

Advertisement

Werner Herzog in Australia, filming "Nomad." Music Box Films

Ask Werner

No one can say “tourists seek out the extinct denizen of the crag” like Werner Herzog. Or for that matter “amazingly, some of its feces were preserved almost fresh.” Listening to his voice-over narration and commentary is just one of the pleasures of his new documentary, “Nomad: In the Footsteps of Bruce Chatwin” (2019), a thoughtful, offbeat, and passionate tribute (it is probably the only time you will ever see Herzog near tears) to the author and traveler of the title.

Herzog and Chatwin first crossed paths in the Australian outback in 1983, where they bonded over their mutual love of travel and walking. As Herzog notes, both transformed their wanderlust into art — Chatwin with words, in books such as “In Patagonia” (1977) and “The Songlines” (1987), Herzog with images in films such as “Aguirre, the Wrath of God” (1972) and “Grizzly Man” (2005). As Chatwin lay dying from AIDS in 1989, at 48, Herzog showed him his film “Herdsmen of the Sun” (1989). It was one of the last things Chatwin saw.

“Nomad: In the Footsteps of Bruce Chatwin” can be seen at the Coolidge Corner Theatre Virtual Screening Room beginning Sept. 4. There’s a chance to listen live to Herzog’s inimitable voice as he participates in a virtual Q&A Sept. 8 at 8 p.m. with the Coolidge’s Mark Anastasio as moderator.

Go to coolidge.org/films/nomad-footsteps-bruce-chatwin.

Peter Keough can be reached at petervkeough@gmail.com.



