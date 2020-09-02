In Focus: 25 years after his death, the films of Marlon Riggs are more relevant than ever

Marlon Riggs, whose groundbreaking documentaries will be available on Ovid.tv this month, died of complications from AIDS in 1994. He was 37. His films, like the writings of another great Black gay artist, James Baldwin, have proven to be prescient and remain acutely relevant today.

Baldwin’s presence can be felt throughout Riggs’s lucidly argued and rigorous “Color Adjustment” (1991; available beginning Sept. 10), an incisive history and analysis of the changing role of Black people in the television industry. “The country’s image of the Negro,” Riggs quotes Baldwin at the beginning of the film, “has never failed to reflect with a kind of frightening accuracy the state of mind of the country.”

That image is seen in its whitest form in such 1950s sitcoms as “Ozzie and Harriet,” in which the white-bread Nelson family epitomizes a middle-class paradise. The image added Blacks only when it got ratings. They appeared first as clowns, in shows like “Amos and Andy,” as domestics in sitcoms like “The Beulah Show,” and during the civil rights era as idealized, super-Black characters in “Julia” and “I Spy.” This trend culminated in the 1980s with “The Cosby Show,” in which the Huxtables became the Black version of the Nelsons. As for the milestone 1970s miniseries “Roots,” though it depicted with graphic horror the evils of slavery and white villainy, in the end the American Dream triumphs. What remains consistent in all these shows is the myth of a nuclear family — economically secure, untroubled by injustice or iniquity, sealed off from a world that contradicted its values. And if Black people could achieve it, too, why should they complain?

Esther Rolle and John Amos in "Good Times," from "Color Adjustment." OVID.tv

“Color Adjustment” serves as a kind of sequel to Riggs’s first feature film, “Ethnic Notions” (1987; available beginning Sept. 10), which examines the prevalence of pernicious Black stereotypes in American culture, going back to the first appearance of Jim Crow, a singing and dancing white performer in blackface who became an instant hit in the 1820s, especially in the North, and who inspired a host of imitators. So enduring and powerful was the character’s legacy that the name was applied to the white-supremacist system of laws that prevailed in the South from after Reconstruction to the 1960s.

Like “Color Adjustment,” “Ethnic Notions” follows a more-or-less conventional template, including interviews with experts, a voice-over narrator, and use of archival and other materials that present a diabolical treasure trove of artifacts, images, footage, and photographs that are still shocking today. But it also employs interludes of dance, dramatic reenactments, and performance pieces that elevate the investigative-essay form into something more personal and poetic.

Such devices and more prevail in the aptly titled “Tongues Untied” (1989; available beginning Sept. 16), a polyphonic, effortlessly inventive investigation into and celebration of Black masculinity that switches modes from pathos to parody, from the incantatory to the intimate, with breathtaking ease. A critique of Black divisiveness as much as of white oppression, it examines the macho self-image of many Black men and its exclusion of those who are Black and gay.

Riggs acknowledges this as an inevitable response to centuries of oppression, but also denounces its homophobia, misogyny, and, most important, its self-defeating denial of such “feminine” feelings as intimacy, tenderness, and vulnerability. The extremes of Black male identity Riggs illustrates with clips from Eddie Murphy’s 1983 TV special “Delirious,” in which the comic gets guffaws with his gay-bashing jokes, to a montage of proud gay men who demonstrate how to dismiss the vain, posturing, and ignorant with a variety of intricate, lethal finger snaps.

Marlon Riggs, left, and Essex Hemphill, in "Tongues Untied." OVID.tv

Unflinching, exuberant, and almost painfully autobiographical, “Tongues United” is regarded as Riggs’s masterpiece. It achieved the dual honor of praise from Alice Walker, author of “The Color Purple,” who deemed Riggs “a black male warrior [who] affirms . . . the certainty that black male lives are utterly precious” and condemnation from Jesse Helms, Republican Senator from North Carolina, who called for abolishing the National Endowment for the Arts for funding the film.

Riggs had been diagnosed with AIDS while making “Tongues Untied” and alludes to it near the end of the film as “a time bomb ticking in my blood.” Time ran out while he was making his last film, “Black Is . . . Black Ain’t” (1995; available beginning Sept. 14) which starts with the blurred, recurring image of Riggs stumbling naked through a forest like the opening of Dante’s “Inferno.” It cuts to a healthier Riggs amiably explaining the film he is making to a group of young Black people he is about to interview, and then to a time when he is bed-bound in a hospital room explaining to his collaborators (Christiane Badgley among others) how to finish it.

With some of the same fluid, collage-like style as in “Tongues Untied,” the film darts about, trying to pin down the essence of Blackness, interviewing figures like Angela Davis and Cornel West about how the term “Black” evolved from being derogatory to being an expression of pride, and ordinary folk such as the light-skinned Creole who exemplifies the wide range of cultures and pigmentation that Blackness embraces. Riggs compares the conundrum to his mother’s gumbo, an assortment of many ingredients that combines into a single rich dish, a distinct and integral component of the melting pot that is the true American Dream.

