Moderators set for presidential, vice presidential debates

Here we go. Get ready to cringe, rage, whimper, and weep.

Nope, not referring to the new cast of “Dancing With the Stars,” featuring Carole Baskin from the loathsome “Tiger King” and TV and film’s Anne Heche. As we approach Nov. 3, when we all will be out voting, the three presidential debates between Donald Trump and Joe Biden have been set, along with the moderators for those events.

The first debate will be on Sept. 29 in Cleveland, and it will be moderated by Chris Wallace, the anchor of “Fox News Sunday.” The second debate, which will be town-hall style in Miami on Oct. 15, will be moderated by Steve Scully, the political editor at C-SPAN. And the third debate, on Oct. 22 in Nashville, will be moderated by NBC White House correspondent Kristen Welker.