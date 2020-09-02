CEO departs high-flying Boston startup, Indigo Ag

Indigo did not say why it made the executive shift. In a news release, the company credited Perry with “building a transformational system to decommoditize agriculture and drawing attention to the role agriculture can play in addressing climate change.”

David Perry, who had led the agricultural technology company since 2014, will be replaced by Ron Hovsepian, a longtime tech executive who had most recently been Indigo’s acting chief operating officer. Perry is also leaving the company’s board.

The chief executive of Indigo Ag, one of Boston’s most heavily funded startups, has abruptly stepped down from the company.

“David has great vision and foresaw how a disruption to the system of agriculture could restore economics for farmers and the health of our planet,” Robert Berendes, chairman of the company’s board of directors, said in a statement.

Indigo, founded out of the Cambridge-based investment firm Flagship Pioneering, has raised about $1 billion in venture investment since it was created in 2014. The company has approximately 1,100 employees across its offices in Boston, Tennessee, South Carolina, South America, and Europe. Five hundred of those employees are at the corporate headquarters in Boston.

The company began as a producer of seeds coated with microbial treatments intended to help crops resist drought and disease, but it has expanded its ambitions in recent years. It has created digital marketplaces to help farmers sell their crops, and has launched an effort to help farmers sequester more carbon in their soil as a way to improve plant health and combat climate change.

Hovsepian’s career includes stints as chief executive of the software firm Novell and the financial technology company Intralinks.

“Indigo is on the leading edge, fostering technology that improves farm profitability and aligns with growing consumer desire for low-carbon, healthier food and fiber,” Hovsepian said in a statement.

