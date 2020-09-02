Fed: Outdoor dining tied to more than a third of restaurant sales

Alfresco dining has become an important part of the restaurant industry in Massachusetts, having “dramatically increased” when state government prohibited indoor dining to slow the spread of the coronavirus, analysts at the Federal Reserve Bank said.

In its latest Beige Book, which draws information from banking and business contacts, the Fed highlighted that more than a third of restaurant sales in Massachusetts this summer came from outdoor dining, which it said “is unusual in Massachusetts where fewer than 20 percent of restaurants had outdoor dining options before the pandemic.”

While restaurants in coastal areas operated at roughly 75 percent of typical sales on average through the summer months, the Fed said that restaurants in Boston are “faring worse than the rest of the state.”