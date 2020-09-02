Michael Jordan joins DraftKings as special advisor

Basketball legend Michael Jordan will join the Boston-based sports betting company DraftKings as a special advisor, providing “strategic and creative input” to the board of directors in exchange for a stake in the company.
Jordan will advise the company on “product development, diversity, equity and belonging, marketing activities and other key initiatives,” DraftKings said Wednesday.
“Michael Jordan is among the most important figures in sports and culture, who forever redefined the modern athlete and entrepreneur,” DraftKings chief executive Jason Robins said in a statement. “The strategic counsel and business acumen Michael brings to our board is invaluable, and I am excited to have him join our team.”
The company did not say the size of the ownership interest that Jordan will receive in exchange for his role, which is effective immediately. But as of Wednesday morning, the company had not filed regulatory documents with the SEC that would be required if the NBA great took a stake of 10 percent or more.
DraftKings, one of Boston’s relatively rare homegrown consumer technology companies, went public in the spring and has seen its stock perform well as investors look for ways to buy into the growing market for legalized sports betting.
Though the company offers daily fantasy sports games in Massachusetts, state lawmakers have not yet decided whether to legalize sports betting here.
