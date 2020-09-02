Michael Jordan joins DraftKings as special advisor

Basketball legend Michael Jordan will join the Boston-based sports betting company DraftKings as a special advisor, providing “strategic and creative input” to the board of directors in exchange for a stake in the company.

Jordan will advise the company on “product development, diversity, equity and belonging, marketing activities and other key initiatives,” DraftKings said Wednesday.

“Michael Jordan is among the most important figures in sports and culture, who forever redefined the modern athlete and entrepreneur,” DraftKings chief executive Jason Robins said in a statement. “The strategic counsel and business acumen Michael brings to our board is invaluable, and I am excited to have him join our team.”