7 things to do this Labor Day weekend

Boston’s ICA is typically closed on Mondays, but it’s open and free on Labor Day — take advantage and tour this seaport gem. If you see one art exhibition this summer, make it Carolina Caycedo’s “Cosmotarrayas,” on view through Labor Day. The Columbia-raised, LA-based artist’s sculpture series of ethereal hanging pieces, are assembled with handmade fishing nets and other items collected during field research in river communities. “Flying Massachusett ” (her spelling) for example, includes white shell, pebbles and stones collected from Boston Harbor, Blues Hills Reservation, and Neponset River.

No big block parties. No sharing chips and dip. No last-hurrah getaway to some tropical resort. We all know 2020 is the worst — but in the Boston area, there are still plenty of ways to take advantage of the long weekend. Here are seven ideas for enjoying Labor Day in this most laborious year of our lives. (Because we live in a world that now changes by the hour, check site details or call before you go.)





Labor Day is also the last day to see Tschabalala Self: Out of Body. The Harlem-born artist creates large-scale figurative paintings that tell stories of urban life, the body, and humanity, according to the Web site. You might kick-off your long weekend early — ICA admission is also free every Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m. Timed tickets are required. 25 Harbor Shore Dr. 617-478-3103. https://www.icaboston.org/

KAYAK, CANOE OR PADDLEBOARD THROUGH BOSTON





Paddle Boston offers a chance to kayak, canoe and stand-up paddleboard the Charles and Mystic rivers, starting from a number of rental spots. Leave from their Allston/Brighton location to see the city from a new perspective along miles of river by colleges and the Esplanade. Meanwhile, leaving from Newton’s historic Lakes District, offers a six-mile stretch of flatwater bordered by parkland and forest. Rent a canoe, kayak or SUP, take a class, or maybe join a moonlight tour. Must book in advance. See Web site for details. https://paddleboston.com/ 617-965-5110.

CYCLE ON WATER WITH A COLD DRINK





Grab your mask, and your close-contact crew: it’s time to cycle on water while enjoying a beverage and snacks, and soaking up new city perspectives. Cycleboat Boston offers pedal-powered sightseeing tours of Boston Harbor. With reduced seating during COVID, it has pedal stations for 10 or 12 riders. BYOB and Labor Day fare. You may also book a whole boat for your own private tour of the Boston Harbor and Charles River. The amount of exercise is up to you — pedal or let the motor do its thing. Must book in advance and spots are filling up. https://cycleboatboston.com/ 617-910-2616.

BEACH DAY









Massachusetts boasts miles of coastline, and you likely have your favorite beach. A few noteworthy spots: Menemsha Beach on Martha’s Vineyard — famed for its sunsets— was just named the best beach on the Atlantic coast, by the travel guide Rough Guides. Race Point Beach in Provincetown ranked No. 21 in the 2020 Trip Advisor’s Traveler’s Choice list for Top 25 U.S. Beaches.

Avoid Cape traffic by heading north to Salisbury Beach State Reservation, (State Reservation Road, Salisbury) or south to Westport’s picturesque Horseneck Beach State Reservation. Spread across nearly 600 acres of barrier beach and salt marsh, Horseneck Is a prime spot for birding and windsurfing. (5 John Reed Road.) Onset Beach in Wareham is a great family option.

… OR BEACH MEDITATIONS

Can’t make the drive? Close your eyes, pop in your ear buds, and pretend: Audible’s “Cape Cod National Seashore” is 54 minutes of peaceful crashing waves and beachscape sounds recorded by acoustic ecologist Gordon Hempton. (Free for members; $4.99 to purchase otherwise.)

Going by reader reviews, you might want to listen to this during back-to-school time and the election countdown, too: “… I time travel back listening to this … the smell and taste of salt in the air, the bracing caress of the wind. I can see the beach and the beach grass … It’s just so moody and delicious.” “Pulls Me Back to Days of Hope,” they wrote.

WE ALL SCREAM





No, not because it’s 2020. Well, yeah that, too … but we meant for ice cream.

Make an outing of it by driving to Polar Cave Ice Cream Parlour in Mashpee. The menu reads like a Willy Wonka fantasy: extra-thick, extra-loaded “Glacier Frappes” include Chocolate Fantasy — chocolate fudge-rimmed cup, death-by-chocolate ice cream, fudge brownie, hot fudge, cake crunch and fudge-covered pretzel rods. Or go “light,” and try a regular frappe — “The Elvis Bearsly” for example: chocolate peanut butter and banana ice creams, blended with real peanut butter and bananas. And, oh, the sundaes. (Three words: John’s Pond Turtle.) 22 Falmouth Road. 508-477-5553. www.polarcave.com

Erikson’s Ice Cream is worth the drive to Maynard for salted caramel chocolate pretzel, roasted buttered almond, green monster, or campfire s’mores. (12 Great Road. 978) 897-7622. https://www.eriksonicecream.com/) Near Horseneck Beach, try Wood’s Ice Cream — perhaps a cone of peanut butter caramel cookie dough (17 Adamsville Road, Westport. 508-264-1037) — and Handy Hill Creamery, a quintessential New England summer food stand, for clam cakes, fritters and ice cream. (55 Hixbridge Road, Westport 508-636-8888.)

Staying close to home? A few Boston scoop shops deliver, including OddFellows, where one might try artisan flavors like olive oil strawberry jam or vegan oatmeal cookie. The Street Chestnut Hill, 55 Boylston Street, 617-505-6446, oddfellowsnyc.com

YOUR OWN PRIVATE CAMPGROUND

Looking to camp on Labor Day but don’t exactly want be near other campers? Try Tentrr. You’ll score 15 percent off for trips booked through Labor Day, according to their site.

Like Airbnb, the app connects adventurers “with private landowners who want to share their land … most of our sites are secluded in 10 acres of space,” according to their Web site. Campers can search by location, and browse private, secluded campsites. Tentrr Signature sites have been set up with standard kits; Tentrr Partners sites offer curated glamping sites that may have modern amenities on property. If you want to make your own camp, go for a Backcountry site. You’ll find some stunners in Massachusetts, including a Berkshire Mountain hideaway with hiking, and a retreat on a Cape Cod cranberry bog, near beaches. Prices vary. Learn more at https://www.tentrr.com/

