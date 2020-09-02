Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through Aug. 25) as reported to Mass Audubon.
An American avocet was reported from Seagull Beach in Yarmouth, then Forest Beach in Chatham, and then photographed back at Seagull Beach.
An out-of-season Pacific loon flew past Race Point in Provincetown, and other sightings included a Baird’s sandpiper, a Sabine’s gull, a Black-headed gull, and a long-tailed jaeger.
Sightings at Morris Island in Chatham included a horned grebe, a seaside sparrow, and 3 Western sandpipers.
A remote section of Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge hosted 12 American oystercatchers, 850 semipalmated plovers, 7 Hudsonian godwits, 3 marbled godwits, 60 red knots, 25 white-rumped sandpipers, 1,800 semipalmated sandpipers, 2 Western sandpipers, 400 short-billed dowitchers, and a long-billed dowitcher.
Other reports around the Cape included 2 blue grosbeaks at Crane WMA in Falmouth, 2 Western sandpipers in Sandwich, a lark sparrow at the Harwich community gardens, and a common merganser in Brewster.
For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.