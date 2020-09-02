Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through Aug. 25) as reported to Mass Audubon.

An American avocet was reported from Seagull Beach in Yarmouth, then Forest Beach in Chatham, and then photographed back at Seagull Beach.

An out-of-season Pacific loon flew past Race Point in Provincetown, and other sightings included a Baird’s sandpiper, a Sabine’s gull, a Black-headed gull, and a long-tailed jaeger.