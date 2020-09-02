Revisiting the Essex tragedy, 200 years later

And yet, the sperm whale that destroyed the Essex, a famous whaling ship out of Nantucket, was nearly twice as long. Essex’s Captain George Pollard reported that the whale that destroyed the ship and sent its 20-man crew on a disastrous, 90-day stuck-at-sea journey was 85 feet long. First mate Owen Chase screamed when the whale dove under the boat and then slammed into its bow, “We have been stove by a whale!”

Walk into the Nantucket Whaling Museum, past the island timeline display into the Gosnell Hall gallery, and you’ll be in sight of a skeleton of a giant sperm whale, the largest of the toothed whales. The whale washed up on Nantucket’s eastern shore in 1998, a rare occurrence. The massive carcass, with its gigantic skull and jagged teeth, hangs from the tall ceiling and measures 47 feet long. “Wow,” is a common reaction. “That’s huge!” is another. Scary.

Advertisement

The story of one of the worst maritime disasters of the 19th century is a famous one; the Essex, sent from Nantucket to hunt whales in the South Pacific, sunk in 1820, sending its crew into three small whale boats. What ensued — starvation, death, cannibalism — has been the fodder for several books and a movie. It inspired Herman Melville to write “Moby-Dick,” and local Nantucket author Nathaniel Philbrick to write his best-selling, award-winning “In the Heart of the Sea,” which was later made into a movie produced by Ron Howard.

This year marks the 200th anniversary of the sinking of the Essex, and we thought the perfect time to visit the “Tragedy of the Essex” exhibit at the Whaling Museum (508-228-1894, www.nha.org/visit/museums-and-tours/whaling-museum; open 8 a.m.-6 p.m., reserve timed tickets online, private visits also available; adults $20, ages 6-17 $15, students and seniors $18). The permanent display provides details of the disaster, and a timeline that reveals perilous decision-making. Faced with starvation, the men were forced into cannibalism. At one point, late in the ordeal, the remaining survivors “drew straws,” to see who would be sacrificed. Owen Coffin, Pollard’s teenage nephew, lost and was shot with a pistol, and eaten by his desperate shipmates. A similar circa 1815 Flintlock pistol is on display, as well as a model of the Essex, a portrait of First Mate Owen Coffin, and the last surviving artifact from the Essex, a small piece of twine made by Benjamin Lawrence, the ship’s boat steerer.

Advertisement

An adjacent gallery has a small display on Melville and “Moby-Dick.” Melville heard the story of the Essex from William Henry Chase, Owen Chase’s son, while they were sailing on the New Bedford ship Acushnet. Melville then read Chase’s account of the ordeal and was enthralled. It wasn’t until July 1852, a year after the publication of “Moby-Dick,” that Melville finally visited Nantucket.

Herman Melville stayed at the historic Jared Coffin House on his visit to the island. Pamela Wright for The Boston Globe

After touring the museum, we checked into the Jared Coffin House (800-248-2405, www.jaredcoffinhouse.com; rooms start at $155), the perfect choice for our Essex-focused island tour, as Melville stayed here on his visit. (At the time, it was called the Ocean House.) The three-story, brick mansion was built in 1845 by Jared Coffin, a wealthy and prominent shipbuilder. It has stood the test of time, with beautiful historic details and updated rooms. We checked out the newest accommodations, a quartet of suites in the back of the mansion, which opened early summer and feature spacious sitting areas, modern baths, classic furnishings, original oil paintings depicting Nantucket’s whaling days, and cool details, like Crosley Bermuda record players and a collection of albums. Later, we dined at the reimagined Tap Room (508-228-2117, www.nantuckettaproom.com). This one-time popular eatery/tavern on the island has reopened with a twinkly-light, heated patio and modern American cuisine.

Advertisement

Owen Chase, a survivor of The Essex tragedy, lived in this house, haunted by his memories. Pamela Wright for The Boston Globe

The next day, we did the Melville Walking Tour, a DIY guide to three other historic sites. The tour map, offered by the Nantucket Historical Association, is available at the Whaling Museum. Our first stop was Captain George Pollard’s house, located across from the Jared Coffin House, (46 Centre St.). The rambling building is currently unoccupied, but we could easily imagine it during the island’s whaling heyday. Poor Pollard, less than a year after he returned from the sinking of the Essex, he was given command of the whale ship Two Brothers, and that one sank, too. After that he returned to Nantucket, became the night watchman, and was well-regarded by his island community.

We walked about a half-mile to the Owen Chase House (74 Orange St.); the first mate was also one of the eight Essex survivors, and one year later authored a book about the experience, in order to make some money. The privately-owned house harbors haunting memories of its occupants. Chase was an unlucky man, too. His first two wives died in childbirth, and his third wife had a child with another man. In old age, he went insane. “It’s said that when Chase died, people found food and water hidden away in the rafters and in pockets and corners throughout the house,” Peggi Godwin, manager of visitor operations for the Whaling Museum, told us.

Advertisement

The Thomas Nickerson House, named for another survivor who penned his own account of the tragedy. Pamela Wright for The Boston Globe

Our final visit was the Thomas Nickerson House (2 Cliff Road), named for another survivor who penned his own account of the tragedy: “The Loss of the Ship Essex.” The manuscript was lost for years, and later found and sent to the Nantucket Historical Association. The association owns both Chase’s and Nickerson’s original manuscripts. We stood outside the well-kept private home and imagined being a 14-year-old cabin boy on the ill-fated Essex.

Our final night we dined al fresco at Brant Point Grill, overlooking an expansive lawn rolling to the water (800-445-6574, www.whiteelephantnantucket.com/dining/brant-point-grill). The harbor, once filled with whaling vessels, is now home to ferries and yachts, pleasure boats and charter fishing vessels. We almost felt guilty dining at this lovely eatery, sipping on pinot noir, and enjoying dishes like ultra-fresh white fish and shrimp ceviche in a passion fruit, mango, and lime marinade, and crusted halibut with summer cherries and smoked mussels and clams. A delightful, scrumptious dinner, and didn’t we deserve this after nearly six months of COVID-ridden anxiety and isolation? Yes, we did. Who knows what tomorrow may bring?

Diane Bair and Pamela Wright can be reached at bairwright@gmail.com