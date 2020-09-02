112 years ago, Providence was a national leader during a different public health crisis

ICYMI : Rhode Island was up to 22,002 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, after adding 53 new cases. The most recent test-positive rate was 1.5 percent. The state announced two more deaths, bringing the total to 1,050. There were 81 people in the hospital, eight in intensive care, and five were on ventilators.

Happy Wednesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State.

Governor Gina Raimondo’s announcement this week that she wants most schools across Rhode Island to offer full in-person learning by Oct. 13 has left districts scrambling to craft creative plans to bring students and teachers back in a safe way.

But while the challenge of teaching and learning during the coronavirus pandemic may be unique, it’s not the first time that schools have been forced to confront a public health scare.

In fact, 112 years ago, Providence became a national leader when it opened the first “fresh-air school” in the country at a time when tuberculosis was regularly considered the leading cause of death in the United States.

In a 2016 article for the Rhode Island Medical Journal, Mary Korr explained that the concept was the brainchild of Dr. Mary Packard and Dr. Ellen Stone, who wanted to see if a school could be built to support students at-risk of contracting the disease. Packard and Stone convinced city leaders to open a school at 24 Meeting Street (now the Providence Preservation Society), for a handful of students who had been exposed to the disease. It eventually grew to 25 students.

“The second-floor classroom had windows on three sides,” Korr’s article states. “A brick wall on the south side was replaced with floor-to-ceiling wall hinged windows, which were kept raised.”

The school opened in January of 1908, so it was pretty chilly. There was always a running fire to provide warmth, and students were given what would now be called sleeping bags (or maybe Snuggies) while they sat at their desks.

The school was considered a success, and within a few years, thousands of children from more than 150 cities around the country were enrolled in similar schools, according to the Rhode Island Historical Society.

Of course, innovation in medicine in the decades that followed ultimately led most of the “fresh-air schools” to close down, but their legacy lives on in at least one important way: Experts realized that that malnourishment could lead to poor academic performance, and the city launched a “penny lunch” program in 23 schools.

⚓ Amanda Milkovits has a chilling story about a group of men who have been charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl after video of the incident made its way to Facebook.

⚓ Cranston Mayor Allan Fung is leaving office after 12 years because of term limits, so residents in Rhode Island’s second-largest city have no choice but to vote for change this year. But Fung’s presence looms large over the race.

⚓ Brown University graduate and Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse lost his Democratic primary challenge to incumbent US Representative Richard Neal on Tuesday.

⚓ The Globe’s editorial board writes that election threats need to be exposed, not shrouded in secrecy.

⚓ Don’t forget to submit your entry in the Rhode Map primary contest.

⚓ Politics I: US Senator Ed Markey defeated US representative Joseph Kennedy III in a Democratic primary on Tuesday. My colleague Liz Goodwin has a great story on how Markey dealt a blow to the Kennedy political dynasty.

⚓ Politics II: The Democratic primary in the Massachusetts Fourth Congressional district is too close to call.

⚓ Sports: The Celtics continue to roll, and Marcus Smart has proven himself as one of a kind.

⚓ Opinion: Boston City Councilwoman Michelle Wu has an op-ed calling for an overhaul of the city’s zoning code.

⚓ Governor Raimondo is holding another coronavirus/schools press conference at 1 p.m.

⚓ The Newport school department is holding a meeting on reopening schools at 6 p.m.

⚓ State Treasurer Seth Magaziner is hosting a virtual meeting on financial empowerment at 10 a.m. You can register here – the access code is 436-487-511.

