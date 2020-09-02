In 2018, Pressley proved primary challengers can win. In 2020, The Establishment Strikes Back

The 2018 upset victories by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in New York and Ayanna Pressley in Massachusetts, who both defeated entrenched incumbents, tore up that rule book and inspired a new wave of challengers aiming to do the same thing in 2020.

But just a few years ago, no Democrat would have dared to wage a primary challenge against a congressional incumbent, absent some major scandal. The rules were clear: Be ready to pounce the moment a seat opened up, but wait your turn.

For the past two years, progressive politics in America has largely been defined by young, upstart candidates, whose focus on seismic national issues like climate change, systemic racism, and single-payer health care, led them to challenge entrenched incumbents around the country.

On Tuesday in Massachusetts, the Democratic nominations for four out of the state’s nine Congressional seats were up for grabs.

But once the votes were tallied, every single incumbent won — and won big. Call it The Establishment Strikes Back, with the results potentially resetting Massachusetts politics back to its old mindset, and making Pressley’s win even more impressive in retrospect.

As the dust settles the morning after the Massachusetts Democratic primary in 2020, it’s as if these challengers never had a chance.

The contest in the state’s 1st Congressional District, in the western part of the state, received national attention. There, Representative Richard Neal, chairman of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, faced a robust primary challenge from Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse, who became a minor cause célèbre in national progressive circles. Morse lost by nearly 20 points.

On the North Shore, there was some thinking that if the incumbent, Seth Moulton, had only one challenger and not two splitting up the vote, then things could have been interesting. Nope. Moulton won with more than three-quarters of the vote.

In the South Boston-rooted 8th Congressional where the ideological contrast between the candidates was clearer than anywhere (particularly on abortion and health care), it was as if voters never knew or never cared about the choice. Incumbent Stephen Lynch took home two-thirds of the vote and barely did any fundraising at the end.

Yet the biggest story of the evening was in the US Senate race, where another challenger to a longtime Washington incumbent lost. Representative Joe Kennedy III was no doubt encouraged by incumbents being toppled around the country when he decided to mount his own challenge to Senator Ed Markey, who has represented the Commonwealth in Washington longer than Kennedy has been alive.

But this particular primary challenge was unlike others that have been successful. When Pressley won, she became the first person of color to represent Massachusetts in the US House of Representatives. But there was nothing new about a Kennedy in the US Senate. Indeed, it was hard for Kennedy to argue — as other challengers were — that they wanted to defeat the political establishment. As a Kennedy, he was the embodiment of the Massachusetts political establishment.

In 2018, Ocasio-Cortez and Pressley showed challengers that they could beat once untouchable incumbents; Markey, in 2020, showed blue-state incumbents how to survive.

He did it by rebranding himself as a movement liberal and forging alliances with Ocasio-Cortez and others from the Bernie Sanders diaspora. More than relying on his past record, he spoke the language of urgency that a coalition of young people and educated liberals wanted to hear. And he married that message to the built-in advantages of incumbency, like grabbing early endorsements and raising money long before a challenger had even emerged.

“Incumbents Sweep Primaries” might not sound like an interesting headline on the surface. But after two years of momentum headed in the other direction, what happened Tuesday night in Massachusetts is remarkable indeed.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.