4 takeaways from the town-by-town data in Markey’s Senate win

But beyond the raw totals, there were some clear patterns in the how Markey and Kennedy fared in various areas of the state. Here are a few takeaways from the town-by-town results ― which are still being tallied ― as of 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Senator Edward J. Markey fended off a spirited and often brutal primary challenge from Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III on Tuesday, winning the state by about 10 percentage points, according to the most recent available results from the Associated Press.

♦ Kennedy did well in “Gateway Cities” like Worcester, Chelsea, Haverhill, Lynn, Lowell, and Fitchburg ― and defeated Markey by substantial margins in Fall River, New Bedford, and Springfield. Kennedy alluded to his strong showing in those areas during his election night speech on Tuesday.

“We built a campaign for working folks of every color and creed who carry the economic injustice of this country on their backs,” Markey said on Tuesday. “We built a campaign for those who do not have the luxury of accepting the status quo or the privilege of being patient for just a few more years. That is who we fought for and they showed up today.”

♦ But Kennedy couldn’t overcome Markey’s huge showing in Boston and its suburbs, where he ran up large margins. Markey won Somerville with a staggering 80 percent to 20 percent as of Wednesday morning, and saw a similar result in Cambridge where he won 78 percent to Kennedy’s 21 percent. Markey also pulled well ahead of Kennedy in the city of Boston, winning 60 percent of the vote.

♦ Kennedy lost his hometown of Newton, 65 percent to 35 percent, reflecting the strong showing Markey had across Boston-area suburbs. Markey won his hometown of Malden, 69 percent to Kennedy’s 31 percent.

♦ Markey peeled off votes on the Cape and Islands. As of Wednesday, while Kennedy won the town of Barnstable — home to the village of Hyannis and the Kennedy compound — and some neighboring towns, Markey carried both Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, as well as all of the mid-to- outer Cape.

Ryan Huddle of the Globe staff contributed.

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.