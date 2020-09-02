Another parent charged in ‘Varsity Blues’ college admissions scandal

Khoury, of Palm Beach, Fla., and Mashpee, is the 57th defendant charged in connection with the scheme, in which wealthy parents allegedly cut large checks to get their children falsely classified as athletic recruits at selective schools, effectively paving their way to admission, or to facilitate cheating on the kids’ SAT and ACT exams.

Amin Khoury, 54, was indicted in US District Court in Boston on charges alleging he paid bribes totaling $200,000 to get his daughter admitted to Georgetown University as a phony tennis recruit, said a statement from US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office.

A federal grand jury in Boston on Monday indicted another parent in connection with the “Varsity Blues” college admissions cheating scandal that’s already brought down Hollywood celebrities, titans of industry, and other luminaries.

While many parents paid bribes to the scheme’s admitted ringleader, William “Rick” Singer, prosecutors allege Khoury dealt directly with former Georgetown tennis coach Gordon Ernst, who’s also charged in connection with the probe.

Lelling’s office said Khoury allegedly agreed in 2014 to pay Ernst, then the Georgetown coach, approximately $200,000 though a third party in exchange for Ernst designating his daughter as a “purported tennis recruit,” even though the daughter’s “tennis skills were below that of a typical” Hoyas prospect.

A lawyer for Khoury, Eóin Beirne, who co-chairs the white collar defense and government investigations practice at the powerhouse firm of Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C., defended his client in a statement.

“This indictment differs significantly from the so-called Varsity Blues case,” Beirne said via e-mail. “Amin C. Khoury had nothing whatsoever to do with Rick Singer. There was no test or class cheating. His child’s college application was completely accurate and contained no misrepresentations about being a fake athlete or anything else. We look forward to this process to rebut the government’s claims.”

Khoury hasn’t yet entered a plea to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud and bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds, as well as a charge of bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds, legal filings show.

He was released conditions following an initial appearance in federal court in Florida, according to authorities. He’ll appear in Boston at a later date.

Parents who’ve pleaded guilty in connection with the Varsity Blues matter include Hollywood stars Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, former PIMCO boss Douglas Hodge, Hot Pockets heiress Michelle Janavs, and onetime Canadian Football League player David Sidoo.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.