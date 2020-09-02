Boston man indicted in December bank robbery

A Boston man was indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday on a charge of armed bank robbery stemming from a heist in Hyde Park in December, federal prosecutors said.
Authorities say Paul Whooten, 56, walked into a branch of Rockland Trust on Truman Parkway on Dec. 21 wearing a mask and black clothing and brandishing what appeared to be a firearm, the US Attorney’s office said.
Whooten allegedly pointed a weapon, which was later determined to be a BB gun, at a bank teller and said, “Give me all of your money,” prosecutors said. The teller filled a bag with cash and Whooten left on foot, they said.
Surveillance footage captured images of Whooten, and a police officer inside the bank put out a description over the radio, prosecutors said. Another officer saw a person matching the description walking down Truman Parkway and told him to stop, authorities said. Whooten followed the officer’s orders and was apprehended. Police recovered a black rifle-style BB gun and a bag of cash, authorities said.
Whooten was charged Feb. 27 and has since been held in federal custody.
If found guilty, Whooten faces up to 25 years in prison.
