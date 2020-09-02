Boston man indicted in December bank robbery

A Boston man was indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday on a charge of armed bank robbery stemming from a heist in Hyde Park in December, federal prosecutors said.

Authorities say Paul Whooten, 56, walked into a branch of Rockland Trust on Truman Parkway on Dec. 21 wearing a mask and black clothing and brandishing what appeared to be a firearm, the US Attorney’s office said.

Whooten allegedly pointed a weapon, which was later determined to be a BB gun, at a bank teller and said, “Give me all of your money,” prosecutors said. The teller filled a bag with cash and Whooten left on foot, they said.