Former leader of New Bedford Latin Kings pleads guilty to drug conspiracy charges

A leader of the New Bedford chapter of the Latin Kings gang pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to drug conspiracy charges, the US Attorney’s office for Massachusetts said.
Xavier Valentin-Soto, 33, was charged last December while serving a related sentence in state prison. Authorities say he admitted to conspiring with other members of the gang to distribute cocaine and cocaine base in and around New Bedford.
Sixty-two leaders, members and associates of the Latin Kings were indicted in December on racketeering, drug and firearm charges. Valentin-Soto is the tenth defendant to plead guilty, prosecutors said.
Authorities said Valentin-Soto was the chapter’s second-in-command and a leader in the gang’s drug activity that operated out of multiple trap houses in the north side of New Bedford.
Valentin-Soto was arrested in July 2017 when New Bedford police executed a search warrant on a trap house where they found cocaine and materials for packaging and distribution, officials said. He was charged in state court but released on bail.
While on pretrial release, he sold a total of 160 grams of cocaine powder to a cooperating witness over the course of three transactions in early 2019, officials said.
Valentin-Soto faces five years and five months in prison and three years of supervised release as part of a plea agreement, prosecutors said. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 16.
Prosecutors described the Latin Kings as a “violent criminal enterprise” that “engages in violence against witnesses and rival gangs to further its influence and to protect its turf.”
