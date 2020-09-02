Former leader of New Bedford Latin Kings pleads guilty to drug conspiracy charges

Sixty-two leaders, members and associates of the Latin Kings were indicted in December on racketeering, drug and firearm charges. Valentin-Soto is the tenth defendant to plead guilty, prosecutors said.

Xavier Valentin-Soto, 33, was charged last December while serving a related sentence in state prison. Authorities say he admitted to conspiring with other members of the gang to distribute cocaine and cocaine base in and around New Bedford.

A leader of the New Bedford chapter of the Latin Kings gang pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to drug conspiracy charges, the US Attorney’s office for Massachusetts said.

Authorities said Valentin-Soto was the chapter’s second-in-command and a leader in the gang’s drug activity that operated out of multiple trap houses in the north side of New Bedford.

Valentin-Soto was arrested in July 2017 when New Bedford police executed a search warrant on a trap house where they found cocaine and materials for packaging and distribution, officials said. He was charged in state court but released on bail.

While on pretrial release, he sold a total of 160 grams of cocaine powder to a cooperating witness over the course of three transactions in early 2019, officials said.

Valentin-Soto faces five years and five months in prison and three years of supervised release as part of a plea agreement, prosecutors said. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 16.

Prosecutors described the Latin Kings as a “violent criminal enterprise” that “engages in violence against witnesses and rival gangs to further its influence and to protect its turf.”

