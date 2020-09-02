Here’s a closer look at the 9 Boston Police officers charged with overtime fraud

Here’s a look at each of the nine officers:

Three current and six retired Boston police officers were arrested Wednesday on conspiracy charges for allegedly collecting phony overtime payments between May 2016 and February 2019.

Twitchell allegedly collected $25,644 in phony overtime payments. He made $212,168, including $50,873 in overtime, in 2018, the last full year during the period of alleged embezzlement, records show. He joined the evidence unit in December 2016 and shared supervisory responsibilities.

The department placed him on paid administrative leave on June 20, 2019. He retired on March 20 of this year, after more than 32 years of service, retirement board records show. He’s collecting a pension of about $101,480 per year.

In 2010, the Globe reported how he was involved in an embarrassing incident in which the department said officers failed to secure a house thought to contain drugs and drug paraphernalia, all of which disappeared before police could enter with a search warrant.

Twitchell, who goes by the nickname “Twitch,” was one of the Boston Police officers followed in “Boston’s Finest,” a TV reality series that aired on TNT for two seasons starting in 2013.

(Retired) Officer Henry J. Doherty, 61, of Dorchester

Doherty allegedly collected $25,875 in phony overtime payments. He made $171,993, including $42,735 in overtime, in 2018.

He joined the evidence unit May 2017 and retired on Jan. 2 of this year, after more than 33 years of service. He’s collecting a pension of about $93,158 per year.

He was one of several officers who fatally shot Marquis Barker, 38, of Dorchester, in November 2007, the Globe reported. The man’s wife filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city, claiming the officers used excessive force. The federal lawsuit was ultimately dismissed, according to court records.

Lieutenant Timothy J. Torigian, 54, of Walpole

Torigian allegedly collected $42,931 in phony overtime payments. He made $273,791, including $73,905 in overtime, in 2018.

He was promoted to lieutenant in July 2014 and joined the evidence unit in May 2016. He was the unit’s commander. The department placed him on paid administrative leave on Feb. 15, 2019.

His nickname is “Batman,” according to a 1989 Globe story, which described the Batman license plate that he obtained from the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles.

Torigian’s defense attorney, Robert M. Goldstein, described him Wednesday as a “great man who has dedicated his entire life to serving and protecting the Boston community.”

(Retired) Officer Diana I. Lopez, 58, of Milton

Lopez allegedly collected $21,048 in phony overtime payments. She made $153,355, including $36,734 in overtime, in 2018. She retired Jan. 2 of this year, after more than 38 years of service. She’s collecting a pension of about $89,271 per year.

(Retired) Officer James Carnes, 57, of Canton

Carnes allegedly collected $20,016 in phony overtime payments. He made $144,160, including $33,799 in overtime, in 2018. He joined the evidence unit in July 2016 and retired Feb. 6 of this year, after more than 30 years of service. He’s collecting a pension of about $79,972 per year.

He received the department’s Medal of Honor in 1994, according to a Globe story.

(Retired) Officer Ronald M. Nelson, 60, of Jamaica Plain

Nelson allegedly collected $16,428 in phony overtime payments. He made $121,275, including $12,553 in overtime, in 2018.

He retired June 6, 2019, after more than 39 years of service. He’s collecting a pension of about $73,465 per year.

(Retired) Sergeant Gerard T. O’Brien, 62, of Braintree

O’Brien allegedly collected $25,930 in phony overtime payments. He made $223,042, including $51,002 in overtime, in 2018.

He shared supervisory responsibilities within the evidence unit. The department placed him on paid administrative leave on Feb. 15, 2019. It was not immediately known Wednesday when he retired.

Officer Michael P. Murphy, 60, of Hyde Park

Murphy allegedly collected $16,014 in phony overtime payments. He made $187,202, including $30,001 in overtime, in 2018. He joined the evidence unit in Sept. 2016.

Officer Kendra J. (Stewart) Conway, 49, of Boston

Conway allegedly collected $16,479 in phony overtime payments. She made $153,178, including $42,110 in overtime, in 2018.

Matt Rocheleau can be reached at matthew.rocheleau@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mrochele