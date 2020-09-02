Here’s how President Trump, other politicians are reacting to Ed Markey’s Senate primary win over Joe Kennedy

Politicians from across the country are weighing in after Senator Edward Markey defeated Representative Joseph Kennedy III Tuesday in one of the most highly-contested Senate primaries of the year.

Backed by a coalition of younger and more liberal Democrats, Markey’s campaign was harnessed by support to overcome a younger rival who is a member of one of America’s most storied political families. It was the first time a Kennedy has lost a political race in Massachusetts.

Markey was winning 54 percent of the vote when Kennedy called him to concede around 10 p.m. The victory demonstrates a growing strength of the progressive left, and many lawmakers took to Twitter to express their support for the incumbent Senator.