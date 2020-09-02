Here’s how President Trump, other politicians are reacting to Ed Markey’s Senate primary win over Joe Kennedy

Politicians from across the country are weighing in after Senator Edward Markey defeated Representative Joseph Kennedy III Tuesday in one of the most highly-contested Senate primaries of the year.
Backed by a coalition of younger and more liberal Democrats, Markey’s campaign was harnessed by support to overcome a younger rival who is a member of one of America’s most storied political families. It was the first time a Kennedy has lost a political race in Massachusetts.
Markey was winning 54 percent of the vote when Kennedy called him to concede around 10 p.m. The victory demonstrates a growing strength of the progressive left, and many lawmakers took to Twitter to express their support for the incumbent Senator.
President Trump used the moment to amplify his message that paints a dark picture of America’s future under progressive leadership, tweeting early Wednesday that “even a Kennedy isn’t safe in the new Radical Left Democrat Party.”
See, even a Kennedy isn’t safe in the new Radical Left Democrat Party. Taxes up big, no 2A. Biden has completely lost control. Pelosi strongly backed the loser! https://t.co/DKYVBpbpP7— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 2, 2020
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a well-known supporter of Markey’s and co-author of the Green New Deal, said the win was a “victory for the progressive movement, for 21st century policy, and for the Green New Deal.”
On a personal note, when I first got to Congress the reception I got in many spaces was v chilly.— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 2, 2020
Ed Markey wasn’t afraid. He offered his expertise & partnership. He wasn’t scared of big policy & didn’t use kid gloves.
It‘s great to watch him overcome the odds and win tonight. https://t.co/lFjlu4AUiQ
Representative Ayanna Pressley, another well-known supporter of Markey’s, also offered congratulations: “You built a diverse, people-powered coalition and won on a mandate for bold, progressive policy.”
Congratulations, @EdMarkey. You built a diverse, people-powered coalition and won on a mandate for bold, progressive policy. Massachusetts is sending a fighter back to the Senate. pic.twitter.com/Z3SasevTGX— Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) September 2, 2020
Senator Elizabeth Warren said the Senate needs Markey’s “bold leadership more than ever.”
Congratulations, @EdMarkey! I’m excited to continue fighting alongside you in the Senate, where we need your bold leadership more than ever. https://t.co/NvJc5ZvbGh— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 2, 2020
Here’s what other lawmakers had to say in support of Ed Markey:
Congratulations, @EdMarkey, and your bold, people-powered movement. Your long fight for environmental justice is a fight for us all. https://t.co/GnG8ZNYAqP— Katherine Clark (@KatherineClark) September 2, 2020
Congratulations to my friend @EdMarkey on his big primary victory tonight! Our country needs Ed’s progressive leadership in Washington now more than ever. I was proud to support him and am eager to continue our work together in the Senate.— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) September 2, 2020
Congrats @EdMarkey! Now, let’s make the Green New Deal a reality!— Cori Bush (@CoriBush) September 2, 2020
Assemble.💪🏾— Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) September 2, 2020
Salute to @EdMarkey. Salute to the movement.
Let’s win a Green New Deal, shall we? pic.twitter.com/yrRUxbrdnI
Tonight’s election results from Massachusetts offer a mixed bag.— 🌹Shahid Buttar for Congress (@ShahidForChange) September 2, 2020
We’re disappointed to see @AlexBMorse defeated by a powerful corporate incumbent.
But we’re thrilled to see @EdMarkey vanquish the Kennedy dynasty—and Nancy Pelosi! pic.twitter.com/86Zavvikgq
I was proud to be the first person in Congress to endorse @EdMarkey.— Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) September 2, 2020
His huge victory shows that the voters want bold action on building a sustainable future.
Together we will keep fighting for the Green New Deal, net neutrality, human rights, and progressive legislation.
