Here’s how President Trump, other politicians are reacting to Ed Markey’s Senate primary win over Joe Kennedy

By Brittany Bowker Globe Staff,Updated September 2, 2020, 17 minutes ago
Senator Ed Markey won the primary race over challenger Representative Joe Kennedy III for the Democratic nomination for the US Senate seat.
Allison Dinner/Getty

Politicians from across the country are weighing in after Senator Edward Markey defeated Representative Joseph Kennedy III Tuesday in one of the most highly-contested Senate primaries of the year.

Backed by a coalition of younger and more liberal Democrats, Markey’s campaign was harnessed by support to overcome a younger rival who is a member of one of America’s most storied political families. It was the first time a Kennedy has lost a political race in Massachusetts.

Markey was winning 54 percent of the vote when Kennedy called him to concede around 10 p.m. The victory demonstrates a growing strength of the progressive left, and many lawmakers took to Twitter to express their support for the incumbent Senator.

President Trump used the moment to amplify his message that paints a dark picture of America’s future under progressive leadership, tweeting early Wednesday that “even a Kennedy isn’t safe in the new Radical Left Democrat Party.”

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a well-known supporter of Markey’s and co-author of the Green New Deal, said the win was a “victory for the progressive movement, for 21st century policy, and for the Green New Deal.”

Representative Ayanna Pressley, another well-known supporter of Markey’s, also offered congratulations: “You built a diverse, people-powered coalition and won on a mandate for bold, progressive policy.”

Senator Elizabeth Warren said the Senate needs Markey’s “bold leadership more than ever.”

Here’s what other lawmakers had to say in support of Ed Markey:

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follower her on Twitter @brittbowker.