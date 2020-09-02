Horse saved from sinking in mud in Hanson

This horse was rescued after it got stuck in mud in Hanson on Sept. 1. Hanson Fire-Rescue

First responders saved a horse Tuesday in Hanson after it got stuck in mud, authorities said.

Hanson Fire Chief Jerome Thompson wrote on Facebook that at 1:54 p.m. the Regional Old Colony Communications Center received a call about a horse that was stuck in the mud in the Burrage Recreational area off of Elm Street.