Horse saved from sinking in mud in Hanson

First responders saved a horse Tuesday in Hanson after it got stuck in mud, authorities said.
Hanson Fire Chief Jerome Thompson wrote on Facebook that at 1:54 p.m. the Regional Old Colony Communications Center received a call about a horse that was stuck in the mud in the Burrage Recreational area off of Elm Street.
The Plymouth County Technical Rescue Team’s large animal specialists were requested as well as the Hanson Water Department backhoe. “The request for the PCTRT large animal specialists brings specially trained firefighters from departments within Plymouth County as well as veterinarians,” Thompson wrote. “The rider/ owner sustained minor injuries and remained on scene with the horse. The horse was extricated within an hour and sustained minor injuries.”
Advertisement
Thompson shared photos of the rescue on the Hanson Fire-Rescue’s Facebook page.
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Hanson, MA – On September 1, 2020 at 13:54 hours the Regional Old Colony Communications Center...Posted by Hanson Fire-Rescue on Tuesday, September 1, 2020
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.