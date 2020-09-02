A look back at the weather in the summer of 2020

August itself was hot, but not exceedingly dry. We have certainly had drier Augusts in the past. While both Boston and Worcester ended up hotter than average, Worcester actually had more rain than is typical in the eighth month of the year.

Both meteorological summer and August came to a close this week, and the numbers are in.

Worcester was warmer and actually wetter than average last month. NOAA

August followed a general trend which really took hold in July. In combination, this year much of New England had its hottest meteorological summer — June to August — on record, although there are exceptions. Let’s look at the heat first. Portland, Maine, Hartford, Providence, Concord, N.H., and Burlington, Vt., all had their hottest summers on record.

Many areas of the Northeast had their hottest summers on record. NOAA Data

Boston’s Logan Airport — where records are kept — also was hot, but not in the top 10. Looking at some details, there was a big difference in official 90 degree days from Boston and points north and west. Logan Airport only had 14 days at 90 or higher, close to normal, but check out Lawrence and Norwood. (Boston did have eight days of 89 degrees) These spots had 23 and 27 90-degree days, respectively, and a full third of the summer was 89 degrees or hotter. That’s pretty amazing. Hyannis only had six days in the 90s.

There was a big difference in heat this summer from the coast to inland areas. NOAA

Rainfall was low, but not exceedingly so

The summer brought about some long stretches of humidity, but also stretches where we had a northwesterly flow of hot, dry air. In retrospect, the amount of moisture overall was less than average, but August brought some rain and even downpours and that meant it didn’t end up quite as dry as previous summers. It certainly was not as dry as 2016 during the height of the drought. The core of the driest areas occurred in a pocket from Hartford to Providence, and also in northern Maine. The lack of moisture in these areas contributed to the heat. If the ground is dry, more energy can go into heating the ground, and therefore the air above it. Moist ground takes some of the sun’s energy for evaporation and it doesn’t become quite as hot.

There were long stretches of very dry weather and much of the region remains in some sort of drought as we start September. NOAA Data

Trend is warmer

How does this summer fit into the most recent ones? One need only to look at the trend over the past decades to see that summers have definitely been getting warmer. There is no scientific reason the trend won’t continue. Your idea of summer temperatures is going to be different than the younger generation who come of age in the coming decade. By 2030 and beyond, the summer we call hot now might be just normal and a hot summer might even closely resemble something more like the summer of today in places like New York or Philadelphia.

Summer has been warming in the Northeast over the past century. NOAA

Time will tell just how warm we become, of course. It’s a longer post for a future article. Although summers are warming, July and August are driving the overall warmth more. The 30-year average for June here in the Northeast is bucking the global trend and is staying relatively consistent. This is very interesting and something for future research for sure.

If you are wondering about the fall, the National Weather Service has the entire country basically warmer than average. Remember, of course, a warmer than average day in November can still be quite chilly.

A temperature probability map. NOAA

Follow Dave Epstein @growingwisdom.