Maine authorities investigating death of 82-year-old Charlestown man

The Maine Marine Patrol is investigating the death of an 82-year-old Charlestown man whose body was found near his summer home on Little Deer Isle.
The agency said a family member discovered the body of William Lamb on a beach near his cottage on Quarter Lane, the agency said in a statement.
He had been reported missing by his wife on Monday after he failed to return from a trip in his row boat, the agency said.
The state medical examiner in Augusta will conduct an autopsy, the agency said.
