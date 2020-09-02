fb-pixel

Maine authorities investigating death of 82-year-old Charlestown man

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated September 2, 2020, 51 minutes ago

The Maine Marine Patrol is investigating the death of an 82-year-old Charlestown man whose body was found near his summer home on Little Deer Isle.

The agency said a family member discovered the body of William Lamb on a beach near his cottage on Quarter Lane, the agency said in a statement.

He had been reported missing by his wife on Monday after he failed to return from a trip in his row boat, the agency said.

The state medical examiner in Augusta will conduct an autopsy, the agency said.



