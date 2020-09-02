Man hospitalized after manhole cover smashes into his car

A man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a manhole cover shot into the air and smashed into his car as he drove through Waltham Wednesday, officials said.

The man was driving north on Wyman Street shortly after 1 p.m. when he heard a loud explosion and then a crash as the roof of his Toyota Prius caved in. The manhole cover had smashed into the driver’s side door and roof, causing significant damage.

“The car was pretty messed up,” said Waltham Deputy Fire Chief Roger Hebert. “I assume the cover is over 100 pounds. It’s the equivalent to someone throwing boulders off an overpass.”