Milton High principal is named interim superintendent of schools

Jette replaces Mary C. Gormley, who retired abruptly on Aug. 24 because of a family emergency after 12 years in the position and 46 years with the district.

The Milton School Committee has unanimously chosen James Jette, the principal of Milton High School, as interim superintendent for the district.

Jette has been principal of Milton High School for eight years. He has worked in the Milton public schools since 1997, as a guidance counselor, assistant principal, and principal at both Pierce Middle School and the high school.

“He is a very strong leader,” said School Committee member Elizabeth White after the Aug. 26 vote. “He’s impressed everyone who has ever worked with him, and we are going to be in good hands.”

Students are scheduled to go back to school Sept. 16 in a “hybrid” model, in which they take turns learning in the classroom and remotely.

“This is going to be a challenging year,” Jette said in a phone interview. “The bottom line is everyone is going to be asked to do a little more or do something differently. I’m committed and up for the challenge.”

He added that once students, staff, and parents get into the new routine and “see that the routine is safe, I think things will start to wind down a little bit and people will feel more comfortable. Right now we’re dealing with the unknown and anxiety. As soon as we can get past that, that will be half the battle.”

Jette, who is Black, wrote a moving letter to the school community after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis in May spurred protests against police brutality and racism.

“As an African American male and Principal of Milton High, I feel I have an obligation to speak out to reassure everyone but especially our black and brown students that they are safe and they attend a school in a community that is caring and supportive of ALL students,” he wrote. “More importantly, we are a school that stands against any form of racism and discrimination.

“The Milton community is one of the most diverse communities in this state other than your big cities,” he added. “With that said, as a community, I strongly feel that we need to come together and let it be known that we stand against social injustice, police brutality, and racism. We need to have difficult conversations with our students and address these issues when they happen in an open-minded and honest way.”

Jette said that if students had been at school — instead of attending class remotely — he would have held forums with students and staff amid the national protests to brainstorm ways to make effective change.

“I know we cannot change the world,” he wrote, “however, as a diverse community we can stand in unity during this time of civil and racial unrest and make a strong statement about acceptance and justice for all.”

The Milton public schools have about 4,430 students and 310 teachers. Approximately 69 percent of students are white, 14 percent African-American, 7 percent Asian, 5 percent Hispanic, and 5 percent identify as more than one race, according to state data.

The school district created an Anti-Racism Action Team and action plan this summer, following a public outcry over the disciplining in June of a Black middle school teacher accused of making a comment about police being racist during a class discussion.

The Milton Educators Association demanded that Gormley publicly apologize to the teacher, who was reinstated after initially being placed on administrative leave. A large group of parents also wrote a letter to the district expressing support for the teacher.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.