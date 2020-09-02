Neiman Marcus store in Natick Mall to close next year

The Neiman Marcus store at the Natick Mall is slated to close next year.

The company announced the plans to close the Natick store along with locations at the Mazza Gallerie in Washington, D.C., and Walnut Creek, Calif., according to a statement from a Neiman Marcus Group spokesperson.

“We are always assessing our store footprint to ensure it is optimal to enhance revenues, overall profitability, and our integrated retail strategy,” the statement said. “We have made the strategic decision to close Neiman Marcus Mazza by the end of September, and our Walnut Creek and Natick stores will operate into 2021 with closing dates yet to be announced. These actions will help ensure the continued long-term success of our business and underscore our unrelenting focus on providing unparalleled luxury experiences and engagement.”