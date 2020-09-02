Nine former and current Boston police officers charged with overtime fraud, US Attorney Lelling says

The active-duty officers charged are Lieutenant Timothy Torigian, 54, of Walpole; Officer Kendra Conway, 49, of Boston; and Officer Michael Murphy, 60, of Hyde Park.

“These officers are charged with stealing taxpayer money, year after year, through fraud. Beyond the theft of funds, this kind of official misconduct also erodes trust in public institutions, at a time when that trust is most needed,” Lelling said in a statement. “I want to thank Commissioner Willie Gross for his cooperation in this case, and the BPD’s Anti-Corruption Unit for its assistance.”

Nine current and former Boston police officers were arrested Wednesday for allegedly collecting more than $200,000 in fraudulent overtime payments while working in the department’s evidence warehouse, US Attorney Andrew Lelling’s office said.

Authorities identified the six retired officers: Sergeant Gerard O’Brien, 62, of Braintree; Sergeant Robert Twitchell, 58, of Norton; Officer Henry Doherty, 61, of Dorchester; Officer Diana Lopez, 58, of Milton; and Officer James Carnes, 57, of Canton.

They are scheduled to make an initial appearance in US District Court in Boston later Wednesday via videoconference.

The suspects were each charged in an indictment unsealed Wednesday with one count of conspiracy to commit theft concerning programs receiving federal funds and one count of embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds, Lelling’s office said in the statement.

Authorities allege the officers operated two overtime scams between 2016 and 2018: They were eligible to work a four-hour OT shift that ended at 8 p.m. at the department’s warehouse, but they often left before that time — and alarmed the warehouse as they left the building early, according to the statement.

The second scam allegedly involved falsifying the length of time it took them to collect prescription drugs dropped off at station houses and then driving them to an incinerator in Saugus for destruction.

The overtime shift was scheduled to last from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., but the officers often stopped working at 10 a.m. — and still filed for the entire time, authorities allege.

“The allegations and behavior alleged in today’s indictments is very troubling and in no way reflect the attitudes of the hard-working employees of the Boston Police Department,” Gross, the Boston police commissioner, said in a statement. “I hold my officers to the highest standards and expect them to obey all the laws that they have taken an oath to uphold.”

Gross said the active-duty officers facing charges have been suspended without pay while the case is in the courts. He said the department’s Anti-Corruption Unit started the investigation and then turned to federal authorities — who investigated a similar overtime fraud in the Massachusetts State Police — to prosecute.

“News of these indictments sends a strong message that this type of behavior will not be tolerated or ignored and can damage the trust my officers have worked so hard to build with the communities we serve,’' Gross said.

