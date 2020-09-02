Providence police: Eight men charged with sexually assaulting unconscious girl after video of assault is shared on Facebook

And then, she later told Providence detectives, she could remember being taken into a bedroom.

She could remember waking up to find herself naked in a bathroom shower, with about 15 men laughing and possibly taking photos of her, according to court records.

PROVIDENCE — The 16-year-old girl could remember a man holding her down on a bed and pouring Hennessey in her mouth after she felt sick from drinking and smoking at the party.

When the girl awoke afterward in the apartment at 100 Glenham St. on Dec. 20, she had vaginal pain and cuts on her thighs, according to police and court records. She was alone with one of the men, who told her to leave. She discovered that someone had used her cellphone to send taunting messages to her ex-boyfriend about multiple men sexually assaulting her while she was unconscious, according to court records.

Advertisement

Her mother had been searching for her, and found out from the ex-boyfriend that her daughter “was in trouble,” according to court records.

The girl and her family went to the Providence police that day, but the investigation churned slowly as detectives tried to determine who was with the girl that night and what they’d done. All she had were first names or false names of a few of the men, including two who had brought her to the party, and she had been unconscious during the alleged assault.

And, the detectives wanted to make sure they apprehended everyone.

Then in June, a video appeared on Facebook — showing the teenage girl, naked and unconscious on a bed, as men sexually assaulted her and others watched.

“The video was more than enough to see the crime and identify the culprits,” said Providence Police Major David Lapatin. “It is sickening to see it. It was tough on the investigators. They did a really good job.”

Advertisement

The girl’s mother recorded the video off Facebook to share with the detectives. With the recording and help from detectives in organized crime and intelligence, Detectives Koren Garcia and Jared Sherman obtained warrants for eight men who were allegedly in the room with the girl. Late last week, the police arrested seven of the men, and one remains at large.

This case is reminiscent of what happened nearly 40 years ago to a young woman who stopped in Big Dan’s Tavern in New Bedford. In March 1983, Cheryl Ann Araujo, 21, was gang-raped by four men on a pool table while bystanders watched and cheered. The four men were convicted, but two men who watched and egged the assault on were acquitted.

In this case in Providence, the police determined that at least one of the men raped the teenage girl, while the others were involved in other ways, Lapatin said. “They’re all around watching it, in the room,” he said.

Richard Tarell Chester, 20, of Seekonk, Mass., was charged with first-degree sexual assault with a person who was mentally incapacitated, and conspiracy. He was referred to the public defender’s office for representation.

Chester was allegedly seen on the video raping the girl, according to an affidavit supporting a search warrant. The girl also told police that he was one of the men laughing at her in the bathroom, and that he was alone with her when she woke up and told her to leave, according to court records.

Advertisement

Chester is being held without bail at the Adult Correctional Institutions. He has a lengthy criminal record that includes charges that he allegedly beat up a father in front of the man’s 3-year-old daughter at Neutaconkanut Park in February. The man told police that Chester and another man attacked him when he asked Chester not to ride his dirt bike near the children, according to court records. That case is pending.

The other seven men accused in the December incident are charged with assault with intent to commit first-degree sexual assault on a person who was mentally incapacitated, and conspiracy. Luis Cabrera, 19, Jose Vargas, 19, Erving Keith Colon, 25, Malcom Baptista, 19, and Luis N. Luna, 19, of Providence, have all been arraigned at District Court, according to police.

No pleas were entered, as is customary for felony charges at this level. All were ordered not to contact the teenage girl.

Carlos Vasquez, 19, of Providence, who is facing the same charges, was still wanted by police Tuesday afternoon.

Vargas is held at the ACI as a violator on a past assault charge, and he faces other unrelated charges of drug-dealing and carrying a firearm in Providence. His attorney, David Morra of Providence, could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Luna was recently charged with breaking and entering in Johnston; that case is pending. He pleaded no contest earlier this year to a misdemeanor charge of receiving stolen goods; that case was filed. Luna posted bond. His attorney, Chad Bank of Providence, could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Advertisement

Colon also has a lengthy record that includes domestic assault, possession of a stolen vehicle, and possession of a weapon that is not a firearm.

There was no information on attorneys for Colon, Baptista or Chicon. Cabrera’s attorney, Nicholas Obolensky of Providence, could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com