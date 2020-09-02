Thirteen COVID-19 cases connected to youth ice hockey camp in New Hampshire

Lori Shibinette, the commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, confirmed the cluster of cases associated with the hockey camp run by an organization called Pro Ambitions.

As of Tuesday, there were confirmed COVID-19 positive cases in nine players and four adults associated with the summer camp that was held at Conway Arena in Nashua, according to Laura Montenegro, a spokeswoman for the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.

More than a dozen cases of COVID-19 have been traced back to an ice hockey camp in New Hampshire, authorities said.

“We are following a cluster of illness with a hockey camp that occurred down in Nashua,” she said at a press conference on Tuesday. “We were able to identify all the close contacts for the people that participated in that camp.”

Pro Ambitions did not immediately return an e-mail seeking comment.

The New Hampshire Union Leader reported that the hockey camp was the source of three positive cases of students in three different Bedford, N.H., schools, and all three students were under quarantine.

At Tuesday’s press conference New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu said the state doesn’t plan to change any guidelines for youth sports and summer camps because the positive cases were identified and addressed so quickly.

“Right now we’re not looking at changing anything, but we’re kind of keeping an eye...We just want to stay on top of it,” Sununu said.









