Today would’ve been the first day of school for many Mass. students. These parents are pushing districts to bring their children back

“Today, we are calling upon school districts across Massachusetts to prioritize full‐time in‐person learning, now and for as long as community‐level data shows it can be done safely,” wrote the parent group, Bring Kids Back. “Our children’s academic, social and emotional well‐being hinges on the immediate adoption of a data‐driven approach designed to safely get children back in the classroom.”

To mark what would have been the start of the academic year, a group of local parents sent a letter Wednesday to local superintendents, school committees, and state leaders, urging them to lay out a detailed plan for getting students back to school in person full time.

In a normal year, Wednesday would’ve been the first day of school for many Massachusetts students. Instead, most students are still on summer vacation, and when they return, they’ll start out learning remotely at least part time.

The parents voiced frustration about the progress of school reopening plans, saying that they don’t feel the data-based guidelines laid out by Governor Charlie Baker’s administration are being used to orchestrate a full-time return to learning.

Baker’s administration last month created a new system to help communities understand their coronavirus risk level and make reopening plans accordingly. The color-coded map, which is updated each Wednesday, puts the vast majority of communities in the lowest risk categories.

Baker said at the time that communities in the two lowest-risk categories should feel confident about bringing children back to school, either full time or in a hybrid model. But nearly all school districts bringing students back in-person at all are opting for a hybrid model, which includes remote learning, too.

“I’m not necessarily advocating that you just open the doors Sept. 2 and get everyone in person,” said Melissa Bello, a Needham mother of two elementary school students. Bello said she understands there may need to be a “ramp up” to getting students back full time. “But then what’s the plan to get in person? You have to have a strategy. You have to have a multi-layered strategy to get back to where we were.”

Bello, a member of the Bring Kids Back group who helped craft the letter, said she sees a disconnect between the guidelines from state education leaders and the plans that school districts are choosing to pursue. She worries about the long-term effects of remote learning and the growing trend of parents pulling their children out of public school to send them to private schools offering a full-time, in-person return.

“You’re just seeing parents do tons of different things that is actually going to further create an uneven balance of kids and their education and just inequities across the board,” she said.

Antigone Grasso, another parent involved with the group, said she doesn’t feel there’s been a proper path laid out for schools to know when to move through each phase in their reopening process.

If the coronavirus case numbers took a “turn for the worse,” Grasso said, she trusts that her school district has a plan for returning to a full-remote teaching model. She wants to know: Why doesn’t it work the other way around? Why isn’t there a more concrete plan for returning to full-time, in-person learning?

“I really do just support using data to drive these decisions, and that’s not what’s being used,” said Grasso, a Westwood mother of a second grader and a sixth grader. “It’s fear.”

In their letter, the parents wrote that hybrid learning won’t give their children the education they need.

“Our communities will trade one set of health concerns for a greater set of physical and mental health issues, perpetuated by increased screen time, inconsistent educational development, disrupted routines and lack of in-person interaction with peers and educators,” they wrote. “The achievement gaps between our students, other states, and those who cannot afford private school will increase even further.”

