Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson says he, his family tested positive for COVID-19

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said Wednesday night in a video posted to Instagram that he, his wife Lauren, and his two daughters have tested positive for COVID-19.
“I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and for me personally, too, as well, and I’ve gone through some doozies in the past,” Johnson said in the 11-minute video.
Johnson said that he and his family are on “the other side” of the disease, are no longer contagious, and are healthy.
Johnson’s two young daughters “bounced back” after having sore throats for a couple of days, he said, but he and his wife had a “rough go.”
Johnson said he and his family caught the virus from “very close family friends,” who “have no idea where they picked it up.”
He shared suggestions to combat the virus, including having friends and family tested before they come to your house, boosting your immune system with vitamins and antioxidants, and wearing a mask.
“We are counting our blessings right now because we’re well aware that it isn’t always the case that you get on the other end of COVID-19 stronger and healthier,” he said, adding some of his friends have lost their parents and loved ones to the virus.
