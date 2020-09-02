Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson says he, his family tested positive for COVID-19

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said Wednesday night in a video posted to Instagram that he, his wife Lauren, and his two daughters have tested positive for COVID-19.

“I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and for me personally, too, as well, and I’ve gone through some doozies in the past,” Johnson said in the 11-minute video.

Johnson said that he and his family are on “the other side” of the disease, are no longer contagious, and are healthy.