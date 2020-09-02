Moderators announced for Trump-Biden debates this fall

The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates has announced the moderators for the upcoming debates between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
Chris Wallace of Fox News will moderate the first debate on Sept. 29 in Cleveland.
Steve Scully of C-SPAN will moderate the “town meeting” debate on Oct. 15 in Miami.
NBC’s Kristen Welker will moderate the final debate on Oct. 22 in Nashville, Tennessee.
The commission also says USA Today’s Susan Page will moderate the vice presidential debate on Oct. 7 in Salt Lake City with Vice President Mike Pence and Democrat Kamala Harris.