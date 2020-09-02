The Pour House in Back Bay announces sale due to pandemic

“It is with great regret to tell you that after 34 glorious years, it is time for us to say goodbye and thank you. Due to COVID the ownership of The Pour House will be changing hands,” the bar’s management said in an Instagram post signed “Team Pour House.”

The Pour House Bar & Grill, a popular Back Bay watering hole for more than three decades, said Wednesday that it would be sold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“So many great times. So many fantastic memories. Far too many to post,” it said. “It has been a wild and crazy ride and we could not have done it without all of you.”

The post did not give information about the bar’s new ownership or future plans.

The Pour House joins a long and growing list of local drinking and dining establishments closing or being sold because of business lost during the pandemic.

The Cheers replica bar at Faneuil Hall poured its last beer Sunday, and one day later The Fours Boston, an iconic sports bar just down Canal Street from TD Garden, announced its closure.

