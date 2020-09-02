The Pour House in Back Bay announces sale due to pandemic

The Pour House Bar & Grill, a popular Back Bay watering hole for more than three decades, said Wednesday that it would be sold because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It is with great regret to tell you that after 34 glorious years, it is time for us to say goodbye and thank you. Due to COVID the ownership of The Pour House will be changing hands,” the bar’s management said in an Instagram post signed “Team Pour House.”
Management thanked the bar’s customers and staff.
“So many great times. So many fantastic memories. Far too many to post,” it said. “It has been a wild and crazy ride and we could not have done it without all of you.”
Advertisement
The post did not give information about the bar’s new ownership or future plans.
View this post on Instagram
To all our dedicated customers, employees- past and present, friends, families and colleagues: It is with great regret to tell you that after 34 glorious years, it is time for us to say goodbye and thank you. Due to COVID the ownership of The Pour House will be changing hands. We want to thank each and every one of you very much. The heart and soul of The Pour House has always been our staff and our customers. Without them, we would never have been as successful as we were for 34 years. So many great times. So many fantastic memories. Far too many to post. It has been a wild and crazy ride and we could not have done it without all of you. For the last 34 years, we have prided ourselves with always being open, 365 days a year, knowing you would always be there to support us. And so it is so very sad to say..........Sorry, we're closed. Thank you for your loyalty, dedication and patronage over the years. We will miss you all. And a special thanks to the many staff members over the years for all their hard work and effort. This all wouldn’t have been possible without all of you. Be safe and be well. Team Pour House
The Pour House joins a long and growing list of local drinking and dining establishments closing or being sold because of business lost during the pandemic.
The Cheers replica bar at Faneuil Hall poured its last beer Sunday, and one day later The Fours Boston, an iconic sports bar just down Canal Street from TD Garden, announced its closure.
Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.