UMass model predicts state’s coronavirus death tally will rise to around 9,400 by the end of Sept.

As of Tuesday, the state had reported 9,064 confirmed and probable deaths from the virus.

The model predicts the tragic tally will rise to 9,416 by Sept. 26, though researchers say the numbers could range from 9,259 to 9,613.

A University of Massachusetts model predicts the state’s coronavirus death toll could rise to around 9,400 toward the end of this month.

The forecast comes from a lab headed by UMass Amherst associate professor Nicholas Reich that collects various coronavirus pandemic models and develops a combined — or ensemble — forecast that is intended to reflect their collective wisdom.

Reich’s lab releases the ensemble forecast weekly. It only creates the forecast for a four-week window ahead because it believes forecasts aren’t reliable enough after that.

Reich’s lab posts its national- and state-level data at the Reich Lab COVID-19 Forecast Hub. The lab, already an Influenza Forecasting Center of Excellence, collaborates with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus predictions. The lab feeds the data it has collected and its ensemble forecast to the agency, which posts the data on its own website.

Researchers from Google who have collaborated with Harvard on a model that looks only two weeks ahead are predicting the death toll will rise to 9,216 by Sept. 13.

The UMass model also predicts that the total number of deaths in the United States from coronavirus will reach the heartbreaking milestone of 200,000 later this month, climbing to around 205,000 by Sept. 26.

The widely cited Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation model from the University of Washington offers a dire forecast for later in the fall, predicting the tally will continue to climb, reaching more than 317,000 by Dec. 1.

The IHME sees an even darker future if restrictions are eased. On the other hand, the modelers say tens of thousands of lives could be saved if mask-wearing in public increases to 95 percent.

