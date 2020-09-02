At an urgent moment for racial justice, Red Sox whiff

Dan Shaughnessy has written what I think is his best Globe column to date (”Sox stood small in week of protests,” Sports, Aug. 30). He captured the urgency of the current moment regarding issues of racial justice and the failure of the Red Sox to address these issues in any meaningful way.

Shame on the Red Sox for doing next to nothing as a franchise to speak and act against inequality, and shame on those individual players who have chosen not to even try to walk in their teammates’ shoes. This team deserves its miserable record.