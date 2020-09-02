Law and order in a time of disorder

Those crying for answers such as additional police, military intervention, and more forceful crackdowns on protesters remind me of the person whose car is leaking oil. Every day that person sees a new oil stain on the driveway, but instead of finding out why the oil is leaking and fixing the problem, they simply add more oil — and then express surprise to see more stains on the driveway the next morning.

I completely understand the cry for “law and order,” the desire to have peace and calm in our country. I really do. Everyone wants that, no matter their race or political persuasion. How we get there is the real issue.

These protests that we see today, complete with the associated violence, are not new. The problem of racial discrimination has brought people to the streets many times in my lifetime. And if we try to resolve things today through force, without addressing or even acknowledging the underlying reason that people are protesting, then our children and grandchildren will continue to live with unrest.

Jack Finn

The forces of racism gather to beat back efforts to defeat it

Elite interests have woven racism deep into this country’s social, political, and economic fabric. Movements against it encounter fierce opposition at all levels. In Kenosha, Wis., and elsewhere, far-right militia groups are using intimidation and terror in hopes of breaking the antiracist upsurge sparked by the killing of George Floyd in police custody. One militia member’s shootings of three demonstrators in Kenosha, two fatally, is an awful escalation to death squad-style political violence.

And what of the Kenosha Police Department, whose officer’s shooting of Jacob Blake led to the demonstrations? Democratic Wisconsin state Representative David Bowen said it had done nothing to identify or deter the armed militiamen’s influx. What good are the police, Bowen asked, if they don’t protect the public?

The militia presence in Kenosha followed far-right appeals online to go there and confront the demonstrators, who were portrayed as criminals out to attack businesses and destroy property. Antiracist movements of the past drove the most overt racist slurs and actions underground. Michelle Alexander recognized, in “The New Jim Crow,” how racism then pivoted to linking Black people broadly to crime and smearing them as “criminals.” Similarly, antiracist demonstrators are dubbed rioters and looters. This dog-whistle messaging rallies the forces of racism against the broad movement to expose and defeat it.

James Taff

Let’s have news without the editorializing

Report tweets from President Trump if you must, but please do not editorialize in the news. In Monday’s lead front-page story “Ore. violence spurs barbs from Trump,” the reporter characterizes a quote from Trump as “a remarkable instance of a president seeming to support confrontation rather than calming a volatile situation.” Readers are quite capable of forming their own opinions about the news.

Mary Lou Randall

West Roxbury