Adam Duvall (3 HRs) powers Braves to sweep of Red Sox

For just the second time all year, the Red Sox employed a true opener — a hard-throwing righthander in front of a lefthanded pitcher expected to provide bulk innings. But while recent call-up Robinson Leyer got through the first inning unscathed, lefty Mike Kickham — in his first big league appearance since 2014 — couldn’t do the same.

In an oft-repeated plot line, the Red Sox were done in by their vulnerability to the long ball. Wednesday marked the 13th time this year that the Sox have permitted at least three homers. No other team has suffered such a fate more than nine times.

Unfamiliar pitchers met with familiar results for the Red Sox on Wednesday night, as Atlanta blasted four homers to complete a three-game sweep with a 7-5 victory at Fenway Park. The loss sent the Sox a bit further down their road to nowhere, their 12-25 record the franchise’s worst through 37 games since 1932.

The Sox took a 3-0 lead in the first on run-scoring doubles by Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez, and a sacrifice fly by Michael Chavis, but Kickham immediately gave back the advantage, giving up a two-run homer to Adam Duvall and an RBI single to Marcell Ozuna.

Kickham settled and didn’t allow another run over his three frames. Though the line wasn’t what he wanted, he appreciated what it meant to pitch in the big leagues again.

“A journey it has been ... I knew I would get back to this level one day. I never gave up hope,” said Kickham. “I’ve learned a lot about hard work and perseverance … You can’t replicate that any other way but going through it firsthand.”

The Sox regained the lead on a Jackie Bradley Jr. solo homer (his third) in the fourth and opened a 5-3 lead on a Martinez RBI single in the fifth. But with Red Sox righthander Andrew Triggs — summoned from Pawtucket on Thursday — in his first game with his new team, Duvall blasted another two-run homer in the sixth inning to tie the game, 5-5.

Ozuna, who launched three homers on Tuesday, then launched a solo shot in the seventh to give the Braves a 6-5 lead. Duvall then added to the advantage with another homer — his third of the game and eighth of the year — against Ryan Brasier in the eighth.

Duvall and Ozuna became the second teammates ever to have three-homer games on back-to-back days, joining Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig in 1930. (Brewers teammates Jeromy Burnitz and Richie Sexson went deep thrice in the same game in 2001.)

“Unfortunate that we’re getting to witness it,” Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke said of the Braves’ power surge. “They swing the bat. They’re on the first fastball you throw them. And they don’t get cheated. They’re doing a really good job of preparing for what we’ve got and we make a mistake, they don’t miss it. It’s unfortunate that we have to watch that.”

