Aroldis Chapman suspended three games in throwing incident

Yankees manager Aaron Boone received a one-game suspension and was also fined an undisclosed amount following the events during Tuesday night’s game.

Chapman, who previously was disciplined in his career for intentionally throwing at the head area, also was fined by Major League Baseball.

Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman was suspended for three games Wednesday, a day after he threw a fastball near the head of pinch-hitter Michael Brosseau while closing out his first save of the season in a 5-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Rays manager Kevin Cash received a one-game suspension and was fined an undisclosed amount after being ejected during the game and for his comments afterward. Umpires convened before issuing warnings to both benches, and Cash was ejected after coming onto the field to argue.

Advertisement

Cash said following the game that someone has to be accountable, adding, “And the last thing I’ll say on this is I got a whole damn stable full of guys that throw 98 mph. Period.”

Boone and Cash were scheduled to serve their suspensions Wednesday as the Rays and Yankees wrapped up a three-game series in New York. Chapman was also scheduled to begin serving his suspension Wednesday, unless he appeals.

Tensions have run high between the clubs for years, at least since now-retired Yankees lefthander CC Sabathia was ejected for plunking Jesus Sucre in 2018.

Clemente to be honored

The Pittsburgh Pirates announced Tuesday that all players and coaches will wear Roberto Clemente’s No. 21 when the Pirates host the Chicago White Sox on Sept. 9.

It’s a move Clemente’s family and the organization hope is a step toward having Major League Baseball retire the Hall of Fame outfielder’s number as it did with Jackie Robinson’s No. 42 in 1997, a half-century after Robinson broke MLB’s color barrier.

“I feel that this is just the beginning,” said Luis Clemente, the second of Clemente’s three sons. “That’s why it’s so important. It’s so exciting that it happened, that it was approved. It is a platform to continue to grow on it. So we’re very happy and thankful to MLB also for this.”

Advertisement

Clemente collected 3,000 hits during his 18-year career while helping the Pirates win a pair of World Series titles. He died in a plane crash on Dec. 31, 1972, at age 38 while attempting to bring humanitarian aid to earthquake victims in Nicaragua. The team retired Clemente’s number before the start of the 1973 season.

A Giant feat

Alex Dickerson hit three home runs and matched a career high with six RBIs, highlighting one of the biggest offensive shows ever at Coors Field as the San Francisco Giants beat the host Colorado Rockies, 23-5, on Tuesday night.

“That’s by far the best game I’ve ever had in my life,” said Dickerson, who just missed hitting a fourth home run in his final at bat in the ninth, settling for a 414-foot double that reached the warning track in center, the deepest part of the field.

“I don’t think I’ve seen that many barreled balls from one guy in one game before,” said Brandon Crawford, who also homered among his three hits and had six RBIs. “I thought he got that last one, too. That would have been pretty cool.”

Dickerson finished with 16 total bases (three homers, two doubles), tying the Giants’ franchise record set by Willie Mays on April 30, 1961, at the Milwaukee Braves.

Advertisement

“It’s incredible company,” Dickerson said. “The things he did in his career and everything he means to San Francisco, to even be mentioned in the same breath as him is an incredible honor.”

___