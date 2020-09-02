BC football team makes progress in preseason camp

Losing the months between March, when spring practices were canceled and college sports were postponed, and June, when the Eagles returned for voluntary workouts and preseason camps, made the task of teaching a new system that much more difficult. With a condensed amount of time, Hafley said he would have to limit how much information he and his coaching staff gave players, building a foundation on simple concepts and expanding from there.

Hafley still faced the daunting task of learning the roster he was inheriting, figuring out the schemes to maximize his players’ strengths, and ultimately installing it.

The complications of preparing for a college football season amid the COVID-19 pandemic only added to the challenge Jeff Hafley faced as Boston College’s first-year head coach.

Advertisement

As the Eagles wrapped up camp last week, the team was still in the building process but had made more progress than Hafley initially imagined, particularly on defense.

“We still, at least talking defensively, we were able to get in more than I thought,” Hafley said. " Our guys picked up things pretty quickly. I was concerned about that, but we’ve been able to do a little bit more than I thought.”

With their originally scheduled opener against Ohio canceled after the Mid-American Conference opted out of fall sports, the Eagles have nearly three weeks before their first game at Duke on Sept. 19. Hafley considers the extra week a bonus.

“I think what we need to do is we look at everything that we put in, then I think within the next two weeks we’ve got to figure out what we do best and whatever we do best is how we have to start off the season,” he said. “Then I think we can build off that as we get going. But there’s been a lot of inventory put in.”

Advertisement

Linebacker Max Richardson credited the coaching staff for bringing players along without overloading them.

“Because of the level of coaching staff we have here, we’ve been able to learn so much without having to overcomplicate things,” Richardson said. “It flows very natural, so every day we’re learning about new offensive sets, new ways teams try to attack us. So it’s going very well.”

In all likelihood, Hafley’s system will get more sophisticated as the season pushes along. He also acknowledged that, in a season with so many unknowns, that the most prepared teams will come in with an advantage.

“I think it’s just going to be ups and downs and it’s who can just kind of be consistent, not get too high, not get too low,” he said. “The teams with a lot of depth might have a little bit of a benefit just because say there’s a group of guys that get sick and have to quarantine and you miss them for a game, there’s some teams that can’t afford to lose anybody. Then there are some teams — I was on one of those teams last year [at Ohio State] — where your fourth string’s ready to roll. So I think the teams that have a lot of depth and experience, they’ll have a benefit.”









Heightened vigilance

While the Eagles once again had a spotless round of COVID-19 testing earlier this week, they’re doubling-down on their vigilance about safely protocols as students returned to campus on Monday.

Advertisement

“While we were in our own bubble, it became pretty easy to maybe put your mask down or not think about it as much,” Hafley said. “Now we’ve got to ramp it up. We’ve got to really tighten up the protocols and hit the reset button and realize that this is real and at any given moment it could affect us.”

The Eagles called their preseason camp environment the “BC Bubble.” Running back Travis Levy said seeing students back at the Heights was somewhat jarring, initially.

“When everybody was moving in, it was weird,” he said. “Guys had those anxieties. I think another testament is we still have negative cases. I know, personally, I’ve been in my room just on the game, playing and just relaxing. As a team, we’re locked into the season and looking forward to playing.”

Around the Atlantic Coast Conference, schools have faced large numbers of confirmed cases. Since classes started on Aug. 10, the University of North Carolina reported more than 900 cases while North Carolina State reported more than 800, according to the Raleigh News & Observer. Meanwhile, Duke has seen just 46.

“We constantly use those as examples,” Hafley said. “Whether it’s good or bad, we try to show them what’s going on around the country and other universities. Just constant reminders, examples from the National Football League, the NBA, anything, because this is still very real and we have to keep in our minds that we need to be very, very careful.”

Advertisement

The Eagles have conducted 1,501 tests. Since a positive result came back in the first round of testing in June, all have been negative.









QB decision due

Hafley said he will wait until next week to begin piecing together his depth chart and the biggest question will be at quarterback.

While Dennis Grosel is the incumbent starter after stepping in midway through last season when Anthony Brown suffered a season-ending knee injury, BC went through a tedious process to get Notre Dame transfer Phil Jurkovec’s eligibility waiver granted to play this season.

Hafley touched on both of their strengths — Jurkovec as a dual-threat and Grosel as a leader.

“Phil is definitely getting better,” Hafley said. “You can see the confidence growing. Really strong arm, when he pulls the ball down he can run, he’s going to create a lot of problems because you’re not going to think he’s as fast as he is. When he pulls the ball down and scrambles, they better have a plan for him.

“Dennis is a great leader, knows the offense extremely well, and when he’s out there, you trust that he’s going to make the right reads and do everything you ask.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.