Blues trade Jake Allen to Montreal

The Blues traded goaltender Jake Allen to the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday in a move that clears valuable salary cap space to try to re-sign captain and top defenseman Alex Pietrangelo . St. Louis received a third- and a seventh-round pick in this year’s draft and also sent a 2022 seventh-rounder to Montreal.

Trading a longtime goaltender who lost his starting job could be the first step toward the St. Louis Blues keeping their Stanley Cup-winning captain.

The key to the deal is getting Allen’s $4.35 million cap hit off the books to potentially keep Pietrangelo in the fold.

“It was a combination for the St. Louis Blues of creating some potential cap space to either sign our own current players or get into the market at a different time, plus allowing young players to get their opportunity in the league,” general manager Doug Armstrong said. ’‘I don’t think we’ve made any secret that we’d love to get Alex signed, and I think Alex has made it known that he would like to sign here, so we’re going to have to work through that. At the end of the day, it’s a math equation.”

That math equation isn’t solved yet. Even after trading Allen, St. Louis has just over $6 million in space under the $81.5 million cap ceiling. Armstrong joked that the equation was “81.5 million divided by 23” for the Blues roster size, but more than that will be required to keep Pietrangelo, who is expected to be among the top players available when free agency opens in October.

One option is putting injured winger Vladimir Tarasenko on long-term injured reserve when next season begins, deferring a decision until he returns from shoulder surgery. It’s the third operation in 2½ years on Tarasenko’s left shoulder, and he will be re-evaluated in five months.

Pietrangelo, 30, who lifted the Cup in Boston last year after St. Louis won its first title in franchise history, has said he wants to stay with the Blues.

“This is the only place I know professionally,” Pietrangelo said. “Family’s here, I grew up here as a player and as a person. (Free agency is) part of the business, unfortunately, and the situation it is what it is, but hopefully that circumstance doesn’t happen and we’ll see where this thing takes us.”

Trading Allen makes it clear Jordan Binnington is the Blues’ starting goalie. After coming out of nowhere in the middle of the 2018-19 season and backstopping them to the Cup, Binnington was only average during the regular season and he struggled in the playoffs.

The Blues turned to Allen for their only two victories of the NHL restart, but coach Craig Berube still turned back to Binnington when facing elimination.

Penguins hire Reirden

The Pittsburgh Penguins hired Todd Reirden as an assistant coach under Mike Sullivan, just a week after Reirden was fired as head coach of the Washington Capitals following a playoff loss to the New York Islanders.

This is Reirden’s second stint in Pittsburgh. He served as an assistant under Dan Byslma from 2010-14 before leaving to join the Capitals. Reirden worked four seasons as an assistant under Barry Trotz, helping guide Washington to its first Stanley Cup in 2018.

Reirden replaced Trotz in the summer of 2018 and went 89-46-16 in two years, but was let go last month after failing to lead Washington past the opening round of the playoffs for the second straight season.

“I, obviously, still need to learn and grow and improve,” Reirden said. “I learned a lot of lessons over my two years of being a head coach in Washington. Looking forward to learning, like I said, in particular from [head coach] Mike Sullivan and the success he’s had in winning back-to-back championships.”

Reirden said the Penguins “aggressively” courted him following his dismissal. Reirden joins a restructured coaching staff under Sullivan. The Penguins parted ways with long-time assistants Mark Recchi, Sergei Gonchar, and Jacques Martin after getting upset by Montreal in four games during the qualifying round of the playoffs.

“I think it was something that just seemed to go full circle and the way it happened here was a perfect fit for everyone involved,” Reirden said.

In addition to hiring Reirden, the Penguins also promoted Mike Vellucci to round out the staff. Vellucci spent last season as the general manager and head coach of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Pittsburgh’s affiliate in the American Hockey League.

“They’re really good coaches, first and foremost,’' Sullivan said of Reirden and Vellucci. ’‘They have a wealth of experience in a lot of different capacities. They’ve won championships at different respective levels. So they know what it takes to win a championship. We felt as though, through the interview process, that these guys were a good fit for us.”

Pittsburgh signed goaltending coach Mike Buckley to a two-year extension.

Panthers name Zito

The Florida Panthers spent three weeks searching for a general manager, and it didn’t take long for them to suspect that Bill Zito was the best candidate.

The more they searched, the more convinced they got.

Zito was announced as the new Panthers’ general manager, coming to Florida after seven years in the front office of the Columbus Blue Jackets — where he most recently was senior vice president of hockey operations, associate general manager and alternate governor. He takes over in Florida for Dale Tallon, whose contract expired when the Panthers’ season ended last month.

Zito, 55, said he was “humbled and honored” to take the job.

“I believe in this organization and I am incredibly proud to be a part of it,” Zito said. “Our team has great potential and I look forward to start working together in building something special in South Florida. I can’t wait to get to work.”

Zito played college hockey at Yale, coached at Wisconsin while going to law school there, practiced law for a bit and then spent nearly two decades as an agent — building Acme World Sports into a top agency within hockey. He shifted to the Blue Jackets in 2013, was a candidate for other GM jobs in recent years and served as general manager for USA Hockey’s bronze-medal-winning team at the 2018 IIHF World Championships.

Demko saved Canucks

Elias Petterson scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, Thatcher Demko made 42 saves in his first NHL playoff start and the Vancouver Canucks staved off elimination by beating the Golden Knights 2-1 Tuesday night in Game 5 of their second-round series.

Western Conference top-seeded Vegas outshot Vancouver, 43-17, and only cracked Demko once, on a highlight reel goal by defenseman Shea Theodore in the second. Brock Boeser also scored for the Canucks and got the primary assist on Pettersson’s goal by taking the shot the 21-year-old Swede deflected past Robin Lehner.

Because of Demko’s dominant performance in net and timely scoring, there will be a Game 6 on Thursday night at Rogers Place.















