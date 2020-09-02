Bruins’ plans to solve dilemma of Lightning begin with rejuvenating the defense

Therefore high on the offseason Black-and-Gold “to do” list: figure what changes must be made, be it personnel and/or playing style, to beat the Bolts and better the odds of winning the franchise’s seventh Stanley Cup.

Just as in the spring of 2018, the Bruins were sent packing by the Bolts only five games into a second-round playoff series. Divisional brethren, it’s a decent bet they’ll meet again early next spring.

Bounced from the playoffs Monday night yet again at the hands and sticks of the Lightning, the Bruins flew home Tuesday from Toronto with management and coaching staff already in the process of trying to crack the Tampa Bay Code.

Coach Bruce Cassidy has a few thoughts on the subject, some of which he shared in a Wednesday afternoon Zoom presser. Cassidy, now 27-28 in his four playoff seasons here, made clear he ’s looking for more offensive punch from his defensemen, a group he intends to be more hands-on with beginning next season.

“It’s a skill to get a puck through to the net,” said Cassidy, drafted by the Hawks decades ago as a puck-lugging/shooting defenseman. “And that’s where we have to be next year, better. And we have to involve more of that.”

Upon taking charge of the bench in February 2017, Cassidy’s emphasis was on wringing more play and production from his forward corps, relying less on a conservative, backloaded offensive approach engineered by prior coach Claude Julien. The change of attack was effective and dramatic.

Now it’s time, he believes, to balance the approach, no doubt in part because the front-end has aging centers Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci still holding down the top two pivot jobs and a young bunch of forwards yet to prove they can deliver consistent scoring punch.

Cassidy also hinted at possible changes in playing personnel, all the while noting that charge falls more to general manager Don Sweeney, who has yet to address the media following the collapse in the bubble — one year after his squad dropped Game 7 to the Blues in the Stanley Cup Final.

“We’re always trying to get to be bigger, faster, stronger, better. That’s just the way it is,” said Cassidy, Zooming from his home in the ’burbs. “And does that mean moving out younger guys, older guys, middle-of-the-road guys? There is always that discussion.”

That is not a one-way exercise, either, particularly this offseason. The front office still has to learn if team captain Zdeno Chara, 43, wants to return, and also decide if it’s still prudent to keep him on as part of a unit that sprung leaks defensively against Tampa and also didn’t help score. Fellow unrestricted free agent Torey Krug also remains unsigned and seems intent on testing his open-market value, which could mean the Bruins lose their quarterback for their No. 1 power-play unit.

The Bruins came up short on their back-end play in general and their 5-on-5 offensive production in particular vs. the Bolts. In a series they were outscored, 19-10, they were especially deficient at even strength, outscored, 15-5.

When the backline did manage to get shots through, the finish wasn’t there around the net. Bruins forwards time and again failed to slip under Tampa’s defensemen around the crease and put pressure, in the form of follow-up shots, on top tender Andrei Vasilevskiy.

The fix to all that? Wring more from the current group, including an aging core, or find help via trade or the free-agent market — the latter a shopping place that Sweeney has been reluctant to deal in after very pricey July swings and misses on Matt Beleskey and David Backes.

It became increasingly evident in the Tampa series that the Bruins didn’t have the necessary blend of size, talent, will, and touch among their forwards to do the grunt work necessary in the playoffs. Similar was true a year earlier when faced with the stout St. Louis backline. This time around, Vasislevskiy turned back 147 of 157 shots (.936 save percentage) while Boston tenders allowed in 19 of 168 offerings (.887) on Jaro Halak and Dan Vladar.

“I’m not going to pass the buck and say we didn’t have the right people,” mused Cassidy, “but we’re going to have to seriously look at how we’re going to create that offense, and build that skillset into our D to find those shooting lanes better.”

That’s Part A.

Part B is the finish.

“It’s not that easy to say, ’OK, we’re just going to bring in three big bodies that are going to fly around the ice,” added Cassidy. “You have to have them in your system. You probably have to give up pieces if you don’t. Or you have to groom them. Those are the things that we’re going to sit down and plan. Like I said, I think what we’ve done well with this organization is if we’ve had to retool, we have, and do it on the fly with your core. We’re not afraid of that if that’s what we need to do. Those are discussions I think we’ll have once the dust settles.”

Sweeney went out at the February trade deadline and tried to address scoring needs with the acquisitions of Anaheim forwards Nick Ritchie and Ondrej Kase. Ritchie was in and out of the lineup vs. Tampa. Kase rode most of the time on Krejci’s right, and though he was often around the puck, he did precious little when it came to scoring. He posted a Full Thornton 0-0—0 in the five games vs. Tampa and another 0-3—3 vs. the Canes. Not one of his 27 shots made it into the net.

Starting fresh in the 2020-21 training camp (date TBA), perhaps both Kase and Ritchie will find their place and value in the lineup. For two rounds in August, they were busts.

Both Kase and David Pastrnak missed the entirety of the club’s two-week return-to-play camp in Brighton in July. Both Czechs were on the verge of joining the group for the second week, only to be held out because they violated quarantine protocol by choosing to skate with a collection of amateurs and minor pros in Malden.

The attempt at a headstart was a costly backfire.

“We missed some players in training camp and there’s no doubt in hindsight that set them back,” noted a matter-of-fact Cassidy. “I mean if you take a month off when everyone else is skating …. there’s some catching up to do.”

The season is over. There is no catching up now, just the hard work of reassessment and plotting a way to the future.

“At the end of the day,” pondered Cassidy, “do you have a chance to win the Stanley Cup? That’s a good barometer.

And one that never changes.

