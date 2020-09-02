Devin and Jason McCourty, respected league-wide, named Patriots captains

Devin and Jason McCourty have been elected two of the Patriots defensive captains for the 2020 season, according to a league source. It is the 10th straight season Devin has served as a captain and the first for Jason, who joined the club in 2018.

The McCourtys are among the most well-respected players in the league for their play and involvement in social issues.

In addition, defensive lineman Lawrence Guy and linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley also were elected captains, for the first time.