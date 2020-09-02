Game 37: Braves at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox will close out their three-game series with Atlanta tonight at Fenway Park. They will send out lefthander Mike Kickham, who has not pitched in the major leagues since 2014, as they try to prevent a sweep.

Pitching: LHP Robbie Erlin (0-0, 6.00 ERA)

RED SOX (12-24): TBA

Pitching: LHP Mike Kickham

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Braves vs. Kickham: Has not faced any Atlanta batters

Red Sox vs. Erlin: Xander Bogaerts 0-0, Rafael Devers 1-2, J.D. Martinez 0-0, José Peraza 1-3, Alex Verdugo 1-4, Christian Vázquez 0-1

Stat of the day: Mike Kickham has not pitched in a major league game since Sept. 13, 2014.

Notes: Kickham’s 14 previous MLB appearances — three of them starts — all came for the San Francisco Giants. ... Alex Verdugo is batting .330 with 17 extra base hits and a .985 OPS in 26 games beginning Aug. 4. ... Rafael Devers is batting .339 with 16 RBI and a 1.008 OPS in 14 games beginning Aug. 17. ... Xander Bogaerts is batting .360 with 12 RBI in the last 13 games. ... Since Aug. 17, Atlanta third baseman Austin Riley is batting .378 (17-for-45) with seven extra-base hits and 13 RBIs. ... Erlin has failed to register a quality start in three outings, averaging only four innings per start, but the Braves are 2-1 with him on the mound.

