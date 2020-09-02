Hall of Famer Tom Seaver dies at age 75

Seaver, who dropped out of public life in 2019 after it was announced he had been diagnosed with dementia, died Monday at his California home of complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19., according to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Baseball Hall of Famer Tom Seaver, best known as one of the aces for the 1969 Mets, has died at the age of 75.

Nicknamed “Tom Terrific,” he finished his career with 311 wins, 3,640 career strikeouts, and three Cy Young Awards. He pitched for the Mets, Reds and White Sox before ending up with the Red Sox. In 1986, Seaver went 5-7 with a 3.80 ERA with Boston; however, a knee injury prevented him from pitching in the World Series that season.

“We are heartbroken to share that our beloved husband and father has passed away,” his wife Nancy Seaver and daughters Sarah and Anne said in a statement issued by the Baseball Hall of Fame. “We send our love out to his fans, as we mourn his loss with you.”

